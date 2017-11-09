OC's Top Ink Artists Share Their Worst Work Nightmares

Whether it's an overly picky expert (complete with references from Pinterest) or a hungover mess who didn't feel the need to shower beforehand, every tattoo artist has at least one client they'd like to forget. Even when picking from the worst of the worst, there are different levels of nightmarish experiences. Having someone briefly pass out from fear or exhaustion isn't nearly as terrifying as a client turning blue in the face and falling unconscious or losing control of their bodily fluids.

There's no shame in not being a great client simply because you didn't know any better, and no one will deny that the act of getting tattooed is generally a pretty physically unpleasant experience that doesn't always bring out the best in people. But as in any other service industry, some people bring pain upon themselves by doing really dumb stuff. From literally shitty situations and silent gangbangers with handguns to sexual assault with a side of racism, here are the gnarliest stories from some of Orange County's top tattoo artists.

Illustration by Richie Beckman

SHITS 'N' STENCILS

Back in the late 1970s, Jack Rudy wasn't yet recognized as one of the godfathers of fine-line black-and-gray tattooing. The man who now owns Good Time Charlie's Tattooland in Anaheim was just one of a handful of artists working at the shop's previous East LA location, which was the go-to place for anyone who wanted a "joint-style" colorless tattoo.

One night when Rudy was in the shop with a co-worker, a seemingly tough guy came in to get some ink on his upper arm. Unfortunately, what should've been a simple black-and-gray tattoo turned into a messy situation before they even got started.

"We're drawing the outline on him with a ballpoint pen, and just really quick, the guy gets pale and his eyes roll up back into his head," Rudy recalls. "He passes out and crumples to the floor, and in the process—unbeknownst to us—he must've almost kind of died because he pissed and shit himself."

Just moments after vacating his bladder and bowels, the prospective client regained consciousness and pulled himself together as best he could. Although Rudy has seen plenty of people pass out in the four decades since, he'll never forget that experience—or the interaction that occurred after.

"The guy comes to, cleans himself up and still wants to get tattooed!" Rudy says. "We were like, 'Uh, no. . . . You're probably not getting tattooed ever, but you're definitely not getting tattooed tonight.' He seemed fine once he recovered, but we just told him, 'Homes, you've got to go.' I don't know if he ever came back again."

Illustration by Richie Beckman

AN UNEXPECTED HANDFUL

Working out of Gold Rush Tattoo on the border between Costa Mesa and the bars of Newport Beach, dealing with unruly clientele has been a part of regular life for Joel Bones. But about a decade ago, a friend of Bones' brought in one of her friends to get a sleeve started. Since they were a little early for the appointment, the two ladies went to grab a drink at the bar next door before the veteran artist called them back.

"I started working on her arm, and she starts moving around, so I told her to sit still," Bones says. "We go through that five or six times at least, but she just keeps sliding down in her seat and just wiggling around. I was like, 'What is wrong with you? Don't tell me you drank a lot because you were only down there for like 10 minutes.'"

After the woman assured Bones she'd only had one drink, she agreed to settle down so the artist could continue working on her arm. But just when it seemed as if things had finally calmed down, the appointment went off the rails entirely.

"About 10 minutes later, she's reaching under the armrest and grabbing my crotch," Bones says. "I'm like, 'Stop!' and she goes, 'You can't tell me you don't want a handy right now!' I asked her to please calm the fuck down, but she just kept getting more and more unruly. It got ramped up to the point where she's yelling, 'Fuck, this fucking hurts!' and, 'Fuck me in the fucking asshole!' at volume 20. The whole shop is stopping in to make sure everything is cool, so I finished the outline and just said, 'We're done. Here's your bandage. I need you to get the fuck out of here.'"

With his job completed for the day, Bones figured he was better off stepping outside to clear his head than waiting for the belligerent woman to leave. But as with any wildly destructive force, the ride wasn't over until the obviously bombed client ruined things for at least one more person. "I went out back to have a cigarette and try to get my marbles, and next thing I know, my business partner comes out and says, 'That bitch isn't allowed here ever again!'" Bones remembers. "I guess she went into his room where he was tattooing an Asian back piece on an Asian client who's one of our friends. She starts looking at the girl getting tattooed like, 'Whoa, that's crazy!' and then leans in close to her head and says, 'Oh, I know about your kind, the slanted-pussy type.'"

Illustration by Richie Beckman

THE TAGALOG TERROR

The 1980s punk-rock scene was full of bad decisions and worse tattoos, but the then-teenage Lucky Bastard (who now owns Orange's Fine Tattoo Work) was already tattooing—but working as a minor came with its own difficulties. "I couldn't tattoo out of my pad because my pad was my father's pad, so I'd put my things into my shitty fucking [Chevy] Nova and drive to wherever you were to tattoo at your pad," Lucky says. "I met these two Filipino brothers, and they both wanted a couple of climbing panthers—just cool fucking tattoos."

Lucky packed up his car and drove to the brothers' house in Inglewood to set up shop in their dining room. The first brother got tattooed without a hitch, but it wasn't long after he started working on the second that the scene descended into familial chaos.