Look Fly As You Ride In 2018
Aimee Murillo | December 28, 2017 | 9:00am
The moto lifestyle is year-round, but January is when AMA Supercross returns to Angel Stadium. As proof of how strong the rider community is here (and how well-dressed they are), I'm highlighting some underrated Southern Calfornia-based brands that design specifically for racers and motorcyclists.

Hell On Wheels. This shop loves vintage motorcycling culture so much its apparel—including jerseys, brand tees, sweat shirts and hats—bears a striking resemblance to that of the speedway racers of yesteryear. 2701 S. Main St., Santa Ana, (714)-873-0338; 0x000Awww.hellonwheelsmc.com.

Roland Sands Design. Fine materials, functional design and aesthetics are thoughtfully integrated together in slick racing gear for both men and women! 10571 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos, (562) 493-5297; www.rolandsands.com.

Look Fly As You Ride In 2018
Rebel Soul Collective. This Long Beach-based apparel company honors women riders as the badasses they are with tees and tanks emblazoned with bold slogans such as "Don't Fucking Touch Me," "Be Fucking Polite" and "Strong Women Intimidate Boys . . . And Excite Men." rebelsoulco.com.

Brat Style Motorcycle. First popularized by Japanese bike builder Go Takamine, Brat Style has now expanded to the U.S—with its only dealer in Long Beach. You can flex your love for the bikes with colorful long-sleeved jerseys and tees with amazing Japanese-inspired logos. 1340 W. Cowles St., Long Beach, (562) 590-5849; www.bratstyle.com.

Loser Machine. While not solely devoted to the moto life—there's love for skate and BMX cultures, too—Loser Machine offers rad gloves, vests, beanies and jerseys, as well as patches, jackets and more. Don't forget to scope the Pabst Blue Ribbon collection! 17462 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, (949) 596-8401; www.losermachine.com.

 
Aimee Murillo is calendar editor and frequently covers the Orange County DIY music scene, film, arts, Latino culture and currently pens the long-running column Trendzilla. Born, raised, and based in Santa Ana, she loves bad movies, punk shows, raising her plants, eating tacos, Selena, and puns.

