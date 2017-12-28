Look Fly As You Ride In 2018

The moto lifestyle is year-round, but January is when AMA Supercross returns to Angel Stadium. As proof of how strong the rider community is here (and how well-dressed they are), I'm highlighting some underrated Southern Calfornia-based brands that design specifically for racers and motorcyclists.

Hell On Wheels. This shop loves vintage motorcycling culture so much its apparel—including jerseys, brand tees, sweat shirts and hats—bears a striking resemblance to that of the speedway racers of yesteryear. 2701 S. Main St., Santa Ana, (714)-873-0338; 0x000Awww.hellonwheelsmc.com.

Roland Sands Design. Fine materials, functional design and aesthetics are thoughtfully integrated together in slick racing gear for both men and women! 10571 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos, (562) 493-5297; www.rolandsands.com.