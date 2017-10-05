menu

California Moto Market Showcased the Best in Women's Motorcycle Apparel and Gear

Curve of Departure at South Coast Rep Finds Poetry in the Seeming Mundanity of Life


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

California Moto Market Showcased the Best in Women's Motorcycle Apparel and Gear

Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 9 p.m.
By Aimee Murillo
California Moto Market Showcased the Best in Women's Motorcycle Apparel and Gear
Aimee Murillo
A A

The annual California Moto Market (www.californiamotomarket.com) landed in Costa Mesa this past weekend, bringing together mostly women's motorcycle apparel and gear companies. Whether you're a woman rider who needs innovative duds or sporty gear or you just want to look spiffy racing down the highway, this was the place to not only find them, but also connect with other riders in the community.

Even for a devotee who hasn't mastered how to ride a chopper (I'm workin' on it!), it was a great opportunity to learn about the culture. These companies were among my favorites:

MotoChic: Items from this Bay Area-based company are the epitome of fashion meeting function, including a backpack that converts to a tote bag and a pompom keychain that has a charger cord inside. www.motochicgear.com.

California Moto Market Showcased the Best in Women's Motorcycle Apparel and Gear
Aimee Murillo

Breaking Hearts & Burning Rubber: For the badass femme rider in your life, you'll find comfortable jackets and gloves (with touch-screen technology in the glove tips) made with durable and breathable materials, plus awesome boots! www.breakingheartsandburningrubber.com.

Upcoming Events

Biker Gear Club: The subscription service sends personalized care packages each month filled with surprise merch such as apparel, tools, maintenance products and universal parts. bikersgearclub.com.

ATWYLD: Another ladies moto and lifestyle brand, it carries an assortment of cool, flattering clothes for riding and hanging out, from jackets to pants to overalls to print tees. atwyld.com.

Rebel Soul Collective: The Long Beach-based apparel company offers snappy lines such as "Be Polite, You Fucker" and "Strong Women Intimidate Boys . . . and Excite Men." (I agree.) rebelsoulco.com.

California Moto Market Showcased the Best in Women's Motorcycle Apparel and Gear
Aimee Murillo

Garbage Made: Fine leather goods, handmade and stamped with a gnarly skull logo, from Long Beach: coasters, belt-loop keychains, wallets, saddle bags and belts. grbgmade.tumblr.com.

Stellar Moto Brand: Armored jump suits with protective padding on shoulders, hips, knees and back will make you feel like a warrior charging down the road on your metal steed. Hi ho, Silver, away! www.stellarmotobrand.com.

Aimee Murillo
Aimee Murillo is calendar editor and frequently covers the Orange County DIY music scene, film, arts, Latino culture and currently pens the long-running column Trendzilla. Born, raised, and based in Santa Ana, she loves bad movies, punk shows, raising her plants, eating tacos, Selena, and puns.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >