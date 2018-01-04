Bono Spera Helps You K-Love Your Skin

"Bono Spera means 'good hope' in Latin," explains Sonia Kim, owner of Bono Spera, a beauty and lifestyle boutique. "I really enjoy sharing my thoughts on how I can help my customers do just that."
Last year, K-beauty reached peak visibility in the States, with e-commerce sites such as Gumii, collaborations between Holika Holika and Sanrio, and CVS's own Korean-specific section all launching the same year. Kim's store opened in August at the OC Mix with products for women that target wrinkles, pores, acne, dark circles and dry skin, as well as makeup and hair care. There's also cutesy undergarments and athleisure and street wear to entice the most chic fashionista.
Kim, who hand picks all the products in the store, has been an avid user of K-beauty since her own family trips to Seoul in the early 2000s. "And I haven't gone a day since then without incorporating Korean skincare products in some capacity in my daily regimen," she says. Bono Spera is a one-stop shop meant to help women to look and feel their best, with exquisite products at the ready for a reasonable price.
With their use of natural ingredients and proven benefits, K-beauty formulas are not only here to stay, but have also been imitated and copied by other global skincare companies. According to Kim, the appearance of these luxurious brands in the U.S. mainstream is thanks to social-media interaction. "Borders are being crossed and boundaries broken simply by viewing someone trying a Korean sheet mask on Instagram," Kim says.
There's no one better to guide you through the world of K-beauty than Kim, who knows what each product is meant for and how to best treat your epidermis. While her shop is small, there's so much variety on its shelves that you're sure to find some "good hope"!
Bono Spera, 3313 Hyland Ave., Stes. C5 and C12, Costa Mesa. Instagram: @bonospera.
