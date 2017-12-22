Becoming the Sugar Plum Fairy While Watching The Nutcracker at Segerstrom Hall

A colleague recently told me about taking his son to see The Nutcracker. The dancers were on pointe, the symphony was in tune, and everything was peachy . . . until it wasn't. During the middle of the play, a horse was brought onstage to trot around, adding an old-timey flair to the performance, but as it sauntered from one end of the stage to the other, it slipped and fell. Gasps sounded from the crowd. The lights instantly turned off, the music came to a screeching halt, and the curtain came flying down. The audience—mostly families—sat in their chairs for a solid 10 minutes before the performance resumed.

I was a little scared to go to The Nutcracker after hearing that story. But I'd never seen the ballet before, and thanks to a classical-music class I took in college, I think Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is a rock star. My 65-year-old teacher was just as enthusiastic about classical music as I am about rock & roll. She sang opera and loved the piano, and when she played Chopin for the class, she gracefully stacked her hands over her heart, letting her eyes glaze over until the piece finished. She had a thing for Gustavo Dudamel, the conductor of the LA Philharmonic, the way I had a thing for Chris Cornell (RIP!).

On Dec. 14, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts was decked out with holiday lights and decorations. It appeared as if a disco ball exploded into a million pieces, all of which tastefully landed on branches and streetlights, making them twinkle the way they might under layers of snow. Ballerinas in toe shoes danced gracefully in place near the entrance. "You have six minutes to make it to your seat," a staff member yelled to the attendees still outside Segerstrom Hall. "If you're not in your seat in six minutes, you'll be stuck out here until intermission."