Avant-Garde Composer John Cage Inspires New Display at Beall Center for Art + Technology

Beall Center for Art + Technology's "Drawn From a Score" is inspired by the work of avant-garde musician John Cage, who is best known for 4'33", in which musicians walk into a performance space, then don't do anything for four minutes and 33 seconds, with the shuffling of feet, people coughing, the hum of air conditioning and other assorted sounds "performing" the score. Cage's philosophical modus operandi was a liberating embrace of chance and uncertainty in which the work performed is never the same twice. Curator/Artistic Director David Familian's astute collection—which includes a barely perceptible Sol LeWitt Wall Drawing 76 re-created by UC Irvine students from LeWitt's instructions; Reunion, a collaboration with the John Cage Trust featuring a chess board that creates a soundscape when the game is played; computer programs that design video and write poetry—is both dizzying and intellectually challenging in scope. Be warned: If you're barely computer literate, ask a docent for a tour.

David Bowen's interactive, robotic infrared drawing device responds to a viewer's movements, scrawling in charcoal on paper taped on the wall. It's a jittery thing working within a limited range of movement, and the random half-circle drawings resemble the school's anteater mascot. Frieder Nake's 22.10.65 Nr. 3 is a tightly controlled piece drawn from mathematical algorithms, a stripped-down series of Mondrian lines and blocks, minus the vivid colors. Similarly, on a mission to program the amorphous idea of "beauty," Hiroshi Kawano's serigraph digitizes the Dutch painter's colors into an image resembling a pixilated street map. Don't hesitate to play general and push your hands through the non-toxic, child-safe sandbox of Israeli artist Shirley Shor's conceptual discourse on borders, Landslide. Its colorful projected "virtual map" changes in real time with each new slope and valley made by your hand.

With many of the older artists having created the work decades earlier (and several now deceased), the show keeps their innovative memories alive, introducing younger audiences to work that might otherwise disappear. Likewise, as computer code falls out of fashion or gets replaced—new OS making old coding obsolete, punch cards becoming antiquated data graveyards, Flash art slowly disappearing online as Adobe phases it out—the show unflinchingly builds on and leaves us reflecting on the indeterminacy of our lives, not just in music and mathematics.