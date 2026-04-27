What’s Legal in California

First, the mint pods disappeared from the counter at the local smoke shop. Then menthol cigarettes were gone. Flavored vapes and pouches became harder to find. Since 2020, California’s tobacco and nicotine rules have tightened sharply, with real effects on product availability.

The statewide flavor ban began with Senate Bill 793, enacted in 2020 and later upheld by voters in November 2022 through Proposition 31. The law prohibits the sale of most flavored tobacco and nicotine products across the state.

Sacramento has since gone further. In 2024, Governor Newsom signed additional legislation to address perceived gaps in the original law and strengthen enforcement.

Effective January 2025, California established an Unflavored Tobacco List identifying which products may be legally sold. Products not listed are treated as prohibited flavored products. The restrictions also apply to online retailers shipping to California, further limiting adult consumers’ access to flavored nicotine and tobacco products in the state.

“Flavored” Means More Than You Might Think

This is where many California residents get confused.

Under California law, “flavored” does not just mean obvious products like mango vapes, watermelon pouches, or candy-flavored tobacco products. The updated definition now covers products that produce a cooling sensation, even if they do not contain menthol. Products marketed with terms such as “chill,” “ice,” or “cool” that use synthetic cooling agents are now prohibited.

Menthol cigarettes, flavored vape products, and most flavored nicotine pouches are no longer sold legally in California.

Adult consumers in the state of California generally have access only to unflavored products and a narrow category of tobacco-flavored products that have been certified and appear on the state’s approved list.

The Same Regulations Apply to Online Sales

There was a time when consumers could buy many of these products online from out-of-state retailers. That door has closed. Online delivery sellers like Northerner.com must comply with all applicable state laws and local ordinances that restrict retail tobacco sales, including the same rules that apply to shops in Anaheim or Huntington Beach.

If a product cannot be sold at a store in Orange County, it cannot legally be shipped to an Orange County address either.

Some online retailers have built, or are building, compliance systems specifically for California. That includes product-level controls designed to block restricted items from being sold or shipped into the state.

So, What Can You Actually Buy?

Adult consumers in California can generally buy only unflavored tobacco or nicotine products, along with tobacco-flavored products that are certified and appear on the Attorney General’s Unflavored Tobacco List. Beyond that, options fall outside the law.

If a retailer near you in Orange County is still selling mint vapes or flavored pouches, it may be operating outside the law or relying on a lack of enforcement. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration now has the authority to seize prohibited products during inspections.

The law is in place and not going anywhere. And at this point, neither is California’s more aggressive enforcement posture.

For a guide on how to buy nicotine pouches in California, check out this resource.

Important Disclaimer:

This article is provided for informational and advertising purposes only. It does not make any claim that nicotine pouches are safe, safer than cigarettes or other tobacco products, or effective for smoking cessation. Any reduced-risk or modified-risk claim would require separate authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the specific product.

Nicotine is addictive and intended for adults age 21 and over. Adults considering changes to their tobacco or nicotine use should consult a qualified healthcare professional.