UK seniors turn to medical cannabis – and it’s changing lives

If you picture the United Kingdom, maybe tea and scones come to mind, or rain and royal intrigues. But something that perhaps wouldn’t come to mind is happening quietly in Britain: A revolution among British seniors, who are discovering new life in droves due to medical cannabis.

Yes, you’ve read it right. British seniors are embracing medical cannabis clinics, and are not just turning to medical cannabis for the “hip grandparent” factor. For others, it’s a matter of reclaiming quality of life, especially in managing chronic pain, better sleep, and reduced dependency on traditional drugs. And it’s working. For individuals around here in Orange County, where smoking cannabis has long been de rigueur for the health and wellness crowd, this might not sound so novel. But here in the motherland, it’s a significant deal.

A growing trend among older adults

In the past few years, studies have shown a steady rise in the use of cannabis among older people. According to the AARP, older people are the fastest-growing group of cannabis consumers in the United States, and as it turns out, the same trend is catching on in the UK. More and more seniors are turning to cannabis as a less pharmaceutical alternative to conventional painkillers, sleeping pills, and anxiety treatments.

A thorough analysis discovered that elderly patients consuming medical cannabis showed “considerable improvement in health and well-being”, particularly at controlling chronic pain, insomnia, and even depression. Another review from the UK pointed to how patients above 60 had improved daily function and reduced dependence on opioids.

Pain management, without the fog

Pain is one of the biggest reasons older adults use medical marijuana. Whether it’s arthritis, back pain, or nerve pain, ongoing pain is far too common as we age. And while opioid pain medications are effective, they’re usually paired with a list of side effects – from constipation and dizziness to, in extreme cases, addiction.

This is where medical cannabis enters the stage. Many different strains have shown to relieve pain without fogging the brain. THC (the active compound) and CBD (non-active) both enter into the picture. THC blunts the pain messages, and CBD quiets the inflammation and spasms. With the right balance, they alleviate without the mental fogginess. In fact, older folks prefer cannabis because it regains control over pain, and life.

So, what strains are they using?

Just like not all wine is the same, not all cannabis strains are the same, especially for medicinal purposes. Some of the popular medicinal strains that are making waves in the UK are:

Bedrocan: Due to its high THC content, this strain is typically prescribed for severe chronic pain and muscle spasms. It’s potent, so it’s typically taken under medical supervision.

Bediol: With a more balanced THC:CBD ratio, Bediol is excellent for patients looking to alleviate pain and inflammation without intense psychoactive effects.

Tilray: This company has several medical strains that are meant for different purposes – whether that’s sleep, appetite, or anxiety relief.

Pedanios 22/1: With high levels of THC and usually being used for neuropathic pain or mental health support like PTSD.

Cannatonic: A personal favorite because of its mellow, laid-back high and hefty CBD profile, so safe for seniors who need relief without getting “stoned.”

The largest obstacle to seniors benefiting from cannabis is simply realizing what to take. That is where companies like Releaf come into play.

Hello to Releaf: Helping seniors to find relief, one prescription at a time

Releaf is a UK medical cannabis clinic that’s striving to change the attitude of Brits toward weed. What’s their aim? To get rid of the stigma surrounding medical cannabis and offer access that is safer, easier, and more informed. Compared to the “buy it and hope it works” approach that some casual users are accustomed to, Releaf pairs patients with licensed physicians and personalized treatment plans. They prioritize education first and foremost – making sure seniors (and their families) understand how to use cannabis responsibly and effectively.

They also handle the legal side, no small feat in a country still accustomed to pot as a vice. With Releaf, patients can have prescribed products delivered to their doorsteps – no illegal back-street transactions required. For seniors with no experience with cannabis, that trust factor is everything.

Why this matters for Orange County readers

So, why should we care what’s happening in the UK? Well, first of all, it’s always great to see global progress, especially when it means healthier aging. But more than that, it reminds us that the conversation around cannabis is shifting. Fast.

In Orange County, we’re lucky to have relatively open access to cannabis. But even here, some older folks still carry old-school fears or misinformation. Watching how UK seniors are embracing medical cannabis might be just the nudge our local community needs to take it seriously as a wellness tool, not just a recreational trend. If your grandparents or parents still live with pain, insomnia, and anxiety, maybe it is time to sit down and talk to them. Proper medical guidance, with cannabis at the helm, can not only improve their condition, but also improve their living.

The bottom line

Medical cannabis is no longer the province of the young or the counterculture. In Britain, older people are leading a quiet but powerful revolution towards herbal medicine, and companies like Releaf are making it possible.

Is it for chronic pain, better sleep, or just being able to move without wincing? Cannabis is allowing many elderly people to feel themselves again.