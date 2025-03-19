The Orange County Library System Celebrates Women’s History Month

This week kicks off many children’s and adult events celebrating Women’s History Month within the Orange County Library System. From painting with Georgia O’Keeffe’s artistic style to learning about prominent women of our history during story hours, the Orange County Library System is educating local youth this month about the contributions many notable women have made in their lifetimes to our country.

The Orange County Library Sytem’s children’s event allows children as young as 3 to attend, learn, craft, and read about notable women of American history.

Both of these events are happening on March 10th:

The Southeast Branch is hosting an event at 10:15 a.m. to teach children ages 3 to 5 about women such as Simone Biles, Jane Goodall, and Frida Kahlo. This is great for homeschooled students. Another event like this will also take place on March 11 at 3:30 p.m., making it a fun and educational after-school activity if your little ones attend preschool or kindergarten.

The Alfaya Branch will welcome children ages 6 to 12 at 11 a.m. to learn about Mary Blair and then create a collage utilizing her art style.

The Windermere Branch will offer STEAM activities for children ages 6 to 12 on March 12th at 1 p.m. Supporting information will be taught about the most remarkable female scientists and inventors.

The Alfaya Branch will be featuring an event discussing Julia Child and her famous French recipes for children aged 6 to 12. The participants could taste recipes featured in her cookbooks.Adults Can Learn More, Too!

The West Oaks Branch and Genealogy Center will feature an event on March 12th at 1 p.m. for adults. Free tea will be provided to enjoy during a discussion about the most impactful women in our history. Enjoy accompanying activities throughout the experience.

Adults are invited to the Eatonville Branch on March 15th to meet the artist, Angie Vaazquez, and experience her art “Faces of Freedom and Equality”. Her art brings to life important individuals who had a hand in achieving equality and justice in American history.

Learn About Women’s History At Home

Even if you cannot learn about women’s history through these local library events, you can always learn more at home. Try these strategies to learn more about women’s history this month and any time throughout the year when you are interested in learning something new.

Watch informational YouTube videos featuring one prominent woman or a discussion of multiple female icons.

Check out books from your local library to read and learn about women’s history.

Listen to podcasts or watch documentaries you find on Spotify or other platforms.

Explore online websites specifically for women’s history such as the National Women’s History Museum (womenshistory.org) or the Smithsonian American Women’s History museum (womenshistory.si.edu).

Why You Should Learn About Women’s History

Representation matters. Just as America celebrates Black History in February and embraces the best contributions to history from notable African Americans, Women’s History Month in March brings to light the successes of remarkable women who have changed this country and the world.

We know about Thomas Edison’s invention of the phonograph in 1877 and Alexander Graham Bell’s contribution to sound technology in the 1880s. But do you know about Ruby Bridges, who was the first African American child to integrate into an all-white school in the 1960s? What about Marie Curie who was the first woman to win a Nobel Peace Prize for her contributions in physics and chemistry?