Taco Tuesday, Guitars, and a Mission to Serve

All too often, it feels like making a change in one’s community requires endless amounts of time and resources. Money quickly becomes a limiting factor, and without the help of generous donors, grassroots movements struggle to get off the ground.

Bryce Hansen, leader of the music education nonprofit Arts for All, has found a way to circumvent this issue. By hosting weekly concerts in their community of Dana Point, California, Arts for All has been able to fundraise and showcase local talent to teach music to underserved youth and bring people together.

Discovering Arts for All

Arts for All’s mission is to provide local youth with free one-on-one music lessons in and around the Dana Point area. A large portion of California’s schools do not offer fine arts classes, preventing students from having easy access to means of creative self-expression, a vital component of developing into a well-rounded individual. As such, Arts for All aims to make music accessible regardless of ability, background, or income.

In the future, the nonprofit plans to construct a dedicated music facility, expand statewide programs, and develop a scalable national model, allowing it to reach other underserved communities.

Building Awareness with Taco Tuesday Live

Raising the funds to support music education is no easy task, which is part of why Arts for All hosts a weekly concert series lovingly dubbed “Taco Tuesday Live.” These events provide local talent the opportunity to perform live, helping the movement gain publicity while developing performers’ musical careers in the process.

Offering a blend of philanthropy, entertainment, and community building, Taco Tuesday Live has gained an impressive following since its inception, as the event now rakes in over 40,000 views online a month. These community concerts reflect the nonprofit’s growing influence and impact.

Built From the Ground Up

Given their current success, readers might be surprised to learn that Arts for All initially lacked funding and was 100% volunteer-run.

The nonprofit’s growth partially stemmed from the founder’s dedication to maintaining the movement’s authenticity and consistent storytelling. Hansen states, “Music was a lifeline for me growing up, and I saw firsthand how it could build confidence, create connection, and open doors. I founded Arts for All to ensure every child could experience those same transformative opportunities.”

Partnerships have also proved invaluable for the nonprofit’s development. Companies like RE:DO Market, Stillwater, and Danman’s Music School have helped elevate Arts for All to the community beacon it is today.

Changing Real Lives

Unsurprisingly, Arts for All has had a tangible impact on many lives, including Marco Hashemi. At only 5 years old, Marco has learned to play guitar with a skill typically seen in seasoned performers many times his senior. Marco’s teacher, Jesse, comments that, in his over 20 years of teaching music, he has never seen the raw talent and enthusiasm apparent in Marco’s playing. His family has remarked that, without Arts for All, he may never have discovered this innate ability.

Other community members, like Bianca, a pianist and beloved instructor, and Zoe, the nonprofit’s CMO and educator for students with learning disabilities, have gone on to inspire confidence in others. Their efforts have helped creativity and musical opportunities continue to flourish.

What Makes Arts for All Special

Although Arts for All is dedicated to music education, its primary goal has always been bringing people in the community together to enjoy that music and raise each other up. The nonprofit’s unique combination of local culture, education, and live performance has helped it thrive as a movement, with no sign of stopping any time soon.