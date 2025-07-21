Redefining College: How WGU Is Meeting the Moment for Adult Learners

It’s time to retire the outdated image of the typical college student: fresh out of high school, moving into a dorm and late-night study sessions. Today’s college classroom looks very different, and increasingly, it doesn’t involve a classroom at all.

Across the country, a revolution is underway. More than 7.8 million college students in the U.S. are 25 years old or older, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. That’s roughly one in three undergraduates. These adult learners are parents who are putting their kids through school while pursuing their own education, workers pivoting their careers and first-generation students seeking economic mobility.

Yet many traditional institutions still aren’t meeting them where they are.

The problem: A system that leaves adults behind

Community colleges have long served as a gateway to higher education for working adults. However, data from the 2025 National Student Clearinghouse Research Center indicate that the “some college, no credential” (SCNC) population has grown to 43.1 million adults.

For these learners, life doesn’t pause for college. Yet, too often, traditional college models ask them to stop everything else to pursue a degree.

The nonprofit Jobs for the Future (JFF) outlines the structural barriers that adult learners face, including inflexible class schedules, poor recognition of prior learning and financial strain that leads to debt without a degree. These barriers contribute to lower retention and completion rates among older students.

The adult learner population isn’t just growing; it’s essential to the future of the U.S. economy. There’s also substantial interest in adult workers wanting to increase their skills. According to a study, “State of Higher Education 2024 Report” by the Lumina Foundation and Gallup, 94% of adults surveyed say at least one form of postsecondary credential is very valuable. Meanwhile, the percentage of adults not enrolled in a postsecondary program who are considering enrolling has increased from 44% in 2021 to 59% in 2024.

Likewise, 46% of Americans believe they need additional education to advance their careers, and 53% of adults without degrees say they are likely or very likely to pursue more education in the next five years.

Many of these adults are in jobs threatened by automation or economic shifts. Helping them reskill or upskill is critical for filling talent gaps in healthcare, cybersecurity, teaching and other high-demand sectors.

Western Governors University’s (WGU) flexible, workforce-aligned model helps close this gap. With more than 386,600 graduates and 191,000 currently enrolled students, it’s one of the largest graduating universities in the U.S.

Built for today’s learners

This is where WGU is changing the game. Founded in 1997 by a bipartisan group of U.S. governors, WGU is a nonprofit, accredited online university specifically designed for working adults.

Its model is competency-based. Students progress by demonstrating mastery of the subject matter, not by sitting in class for a set number of weeks. That allows them to move quickly through content they already know from work, certifications or military experience.

“We’re focused on measuring learning, not time,” says Rick Benbow, WGU’s Regional Vice President in the West. “That’s a fundamental shift from how most institutions operate, and it puts the student in control of their success.”

Benbow has spent his career working to expand access to education. For him, the shift in who college serves is personal and urgent.

“Adult learners have always been here,” says Benbow. “What’s changed is that we’re finally recognizing their value, not just as students, but as workers, parents and leaders.”

Benbow points to prior learning assessments (PLAs) as a turning point. “Valuing mastery gained outside the classroom reduces delays and cuts education costs, offering a meaningful step toward equity.”

As higher ed rethinks its purpose, Benbow believes WGU is part of a broader movement. “The students who come to us are doing the hard work of transformation. We owe it to them to meet that effort with a system that works.”

According to WGU’s 2023 Annual Report, more than 70% of WGU students come from underserved backgrounds, including first-generation college students, people of color and low-income adults. The university also awards credit for industry certifications, on-the-job training, military service and prior college coursework.

Most WGU bachelor’s degree graduates finish in under 2.5 years while working full-time. Tuition is paid by a six-month term, not by credit. You pay one low price for as many courses as you complete in a term toward a single degree program.

“It’s about honoring the skills people already have,” says Benbow. “When we recognize prior learning, we’re not just saving time and money. We’re validating experience. That builds confidence and creates opportunity.”

Workforce-aligned, career-focused

WGU doesn’t ask students to take a leap of faith. Its programs are developed in close partnership with employers and focus on high-demand fields such as IT, healthcare, business and education.

And the results speak for themselves: according to a 2024 WGU Gallup Alumni Survey conducted for WGU, alumni saw a median income increase of nearly $15,000, from about $75,000 while enrolled at WGU, to $90,000–affirming that their education was worth the cost.

Notable employers hiring WGU alums include Apple, Deloitte, Facebook (Meta), the American Red Cross and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

A blueprint for the future of college

As more adult learners seek alternatives to the traditional path, WGU is proving that another way is not only possible, it’s working.

“Institutions that don’t adapt to this demographic shift are going to get left behind,” says Benbow. “We’re seeing a profound change in who the college is for, and we have to meet that moment.”

For millions of adults across California and beyond, WGU offers a flexible, affordable and career-focused pathway built with them in mind.

As the higher education landscape continues to evolve, WGU stands as a blueprint for what’s next: a college experience that finally fits the lives and ambitions of today’s learners and prepares them for the future.