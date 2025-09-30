Orange County Animal Allies Shifts Toward Long-Term Solutions

Orange County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, DBA Orange County Animal Allies, is dedicated to the well-being of animals and the people who love them, with the goal of preventing animals from entering our animal shelter system. The nonprofit’s focus is on saving animal lives and strengthening the human-animal bond by ensuring access to preventative spay & neuter services, emergency financial support, educational and referral resources, and therapy programs.

Peter Chang is the new executive director of Orange County Animal Allies and is spearheading the shift toward long-term systemic solutions. Chang brings over 12 years of nonprofit leadership experience, having previously served in executive director roles at Unconditional Rescue, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and Child Creativity Lab, where he developed expertise in strategic planning, community partnerships, and sustainable program development.

Animal Welfare Is Also Human Welfare

“Animal welfare cannot be separated from human welfare. They are intrinsically connected, especially in our most vulnerable communities,” Chang explains. When families are struggling to put food on their own table, they’re faced with impossible choices about caring for their beloved pets. A single emergency vet bill can mean choosing between rent and saving their dog’s life. These aren’t failures of love—they’re systemic barriers that the organization’s programs are designed to remove.

The organization sees this connection every day: when they help a senior citizen on a fixed income afford their cat’s life-saving procedure, they’re not just helping the cat—they’re preserving a vital companionship that supports mental health and reduces isolation. When they provide pet food to homeless individuals, they’re recognizing that their animals are often their primary source of emotional support and security. Strengthening these bonds strengthens the entire community.

The nonprofit organization is one of the oldest animal welfare groups in the Orange County region, and has been providing services for over 40 years. As the new executive director, Chang brings his expertise in the nonprofit community and entrepreneurial energy to the comprehensive approach Orange County Animal Allies has implemented.

The organization has multiple programs that address the issues that families with pets in underserved communities often face. These include its Animal Relief Funds program for life-saving spaying and neutering and emergency veterinary care, the No Empty Bowls free food and supply bank, and therapy animal outreach.

“At Orange County Animal Allies, we believe the most compassionate approach to animal welfare happens before animals ever reach shelter doors. Through our comprehensive spay and neuter programs, emergency veterinary financial assistance, and pet food and supply support for low-income and homeless communities, we’re addressing the root causes that separate families from their beloved pets. When we invest in prevention—helping people keep their animals healthy, housed, and cared for—we create stronger communities while reducing the burden on our shelter system. Every pet that stays safely with their family is a success story we never have to write. Even more fundamentally, preventing unwanted pets from being born reduces unnecessary euthanasia in the first place,” Chang explains.

Partnering to Further the Welfare of Animals and Humans

Orange County Animal Allies intends to emphasize strategic collaborations to help extend its reach and to achieve its goals. One new and exciting relationship is with Orange County-based JustFoodForDogs, a science-backed, vet-recommended leader in fresh, human-grade food for dogs. JustFoodForDogs recently donated four pallets of fresh food to the organization’s No Empty Bowls program. This significant moment is part of the nonprofit’s desire to partner with other organizations that share its commitment to long-term solutions.

A Future With Measurable Impact

“We’re committed to moving the needle in animal welfare while earning this trust through sustainable funding that allows us to say ‘yes’ more often, strong governance that ensures every dollar serves our mission, and measurable impact that proves we’re making a real difference in both animal and human lives,” Chang explains.

Orange County Animal Allies aspires to create programs that can scale over time to help with accessible medical care and food for the pets of families in need, while also providing therapy programs to children and adults in crisis. Chang hopes the organization will become a role model for humane work that interconnects with animal advocacy.

“Every day, I see how our work strengthens the fabric of Orange County by recognizing that healthy communities include both people and their animal companions. This integrated approach to service, where helping animals helps people, and helping people helps animals, represents the future of meaningful animal welfare work,” Chang says.