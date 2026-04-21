How Shockwave Therapy May Support Chronic Pain and Soft Tissue Recovery

Shockwave therapy has been shown to help reduce chronic pain.

Those who suffer from persistent musculoskeletal and other types of chronic pain understand that traditional treatments may not always provide efficient relief. For those who have had consistent pain from the results of injuries or are simply suffering from conditions such as inflammation or limited mobility, a shockwave therapy machine may be an option for relief.

What Is Shockwave Therapy? And How Does It Work?

Shockwave therapy, also known as extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT), is a non-invasive treatment that triggers the body’s natural healing processes using sound and pressure waves. It works by delivering acoustic energy in phases of nano- or microseconds to targeted areas, thereby stimulating healing in soft tissues, ligaments, and tendons.

Shockwave therapy has been shown to increase blood flow to targeted areas and to stimulate hormones and cells associated with the healing process. According to some specialists, there is usually an immediate post-procedure reduction in pain.

What Conditions Can Shockwave Therapy Treat?

Shockwave therapy is used for a variety of musculoskeletal conditions. These can include:

Plantar Fasciitis in the feet

Chronic ankle pain from Osteoarthritis or Ligamentous Instability

Achilles tendinitis in the leg

IT Band or Lateral Collateral Ligament Pain in the knees

Strains and injuries in the hands

Gluteal muscle strain and Bursitis in the hip

Patients who seek shockwave therapy come from all backgrounds and are treated for all types of injuries. Athletes typically utilize shockwave therapy to manage overuse injuries, while office workers dealing with repetitive strain may also book sessions to treat ligament and other muscular discomforts. Chronic pain patients might also find the therapy beneficial.

What a Shockwave Treatment Session May Involve

Patients who are seeking shockwave therapy may be surprised that they can drive or make their way to their own appointments without accompaniment, since there is no medication, anesthetic, or sedation involved in the procedure.

In most cases, a technician exposes the injured area and uses the shockwave therapy device to deliver the treatment. During a session, blood flow increases in the area, which may cause bruising. People who receive the therapy typically report feeling fast pulses and warmth, which some specialists say is less than a 5 out of 10 on the pain scale.

Some patients may notice gradual improvement after multiple sessions, as the therapy is designed to reduce pain, improve mobility, and support long-term recovery when combined with other rehabilitation strategies and exercises.

A Non-Invasive Alternative to Surgery

As a treatment option, shockwave and electrical stimulation therapies are non-invasive. Shockwave therapy involves no surgery, no medication injections, no incisions, and no downtime associated with traditional surgeries or treatments.

For those seeking treatments that may provide them with lasting relief, shockwave therapy may be an option. It may stimulate blood flow, encourage local cellular repair, and support the body’s natural healing response.

FAQ

What does shockwave therapy feel like?

Patients may experience mild to moderate discomfort during the session, depending on the treatment area and their sensitivity. The sensation is often described as a tapping or pulsing feeling.

How many sessions are typically needed?

The number of sessions may vary depending on the condition and severity. Some individuals may notice improvement after a few treatments, while others may require a longer plan.

Is shockwave therapy safe?

Shockwave therapy is generally considered safe when performed by trained professionals. However, it may not be suitable for certain individuals, such as those with specific medical conditions.

How quickly can results be seen?

Results may develop gradually as the body responds to treatment. Some patients report improvement within weeks, while others may take longer, depending on their condition.