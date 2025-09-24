Happy Jewelers Partners with Foster Love & Tina Sadri to Make a Lasting Impact

Happy Jewelers has always been a jewelry store known for their exquisite custom designs and unmatched customer care. The family-owned business also takes pride in giving back to causes close to its heart, specifically those in Orange County. This year, Happy Jewelers partnered with Foster Love and local influencer Tina Sadri. Together, they sought to shine a light on what it means to use business for good.

A Partnership with Purpose

Happy Jewelers has long focused on supporting children and healthcare initiatives. Foster Love, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering foster youth, was a natural fit. What began as a client relationship blossomed into an annual tradition of donations, with 2025 marking their biggest contribution yet.

“This isn’t just about jewelry,” said the Happy Jewelers team. “It’s about showing that a family-owned business can care deeply about its community and invest in the futures of foster kids right here in Orange County.”

Foster Love mentions, “Having Happy Jewelers’ continuous support means so much to Foster Love. They’ve stood by us year after year, including as the VIP Lounge Sponsor at our 2023, 2024, and 2025 galas. Their commitment shows real care for children in foster care, and it gives us the consistency we need to keep growing our programs and reaching more youth.”

A Timeless Gift for a Worthy Cause

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOpMl4CD1O5

For this year’s Foster Love gala, Happy Jewelers donated a classic diamond set valued at nearly $30,000. The three-piece collection, featuring a tennis necklace, tennis bracelet, and diamond studs, was designed to be timeless, versatile, and a staple in any jewelry collection.

“With close to 50–60 carats of diamonds, it’s a show-stopping set,” said the team. “We wanted something everyone would covet, so that bidding could raise the most funds possible for foster youth programs.”

“Happy Jewelers has had a direct impact by helping us raise more than $33,000 in just one year. That funding is very important because it goes straight into programs that benefit children in foster care. Their sponsorship has also made a difference at our galas, helping us create a great experience for guests and inspiring even more generosity,” said Foster Love.

Amplifying the Message with Tina Sadri

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNqmon5v2Wb

To spread the word, Happy Jewelers partnered with Tina Sadri, a Middle Eastern lifestyle influencer in Orange County. Tina unboxed and styled the jewelry organically for her followers, even allowing them to vote on which set would be donated. Her authentic connection to Foster Love helped bring fresh awareness to the cause, proving the power of collaboration between local businesses and influencers.

More Than Jewelry: A Commitment to Community

Happy Jewelers is no stranger to supporting people through life’s happiest and hardest moments—whether it’s crafting an engagement ring, redesigning heirloom jewelry, or creating memorial pieces. That same care extends to their philanthropic work.

“People trust us with their most important life moments,” the team explained. “So it’s our responsibility to use that trust and give back to our community. This is about more than selling jewelry—it’s about making a real difference.”

Foster Love also shared, “Working with Gabe, Danny, and the Happy Jewelers team has been a real pleasure. They are genuine, kind, and professional, and their support has made a big difference for Foster Love. We’re truly grateful to them—and to Lina, David, and the whole team—for their generosity and partnership.”

Looking Ahead

As the Foster Love gala has now ended, Happy Jewelers hopes their sparkling donation will inspire a ripple effect of community engagement.

“Every diamond we set is crafted with love and intention,” they said. “This donation is no different; it’s our way of celebrating the community that has always trusted and supported us.”

