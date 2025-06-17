Business with Purpose: David Malcolm’s Approach to Community Leadership

David Malcolm has spent his career using his business acumen to solve complex problems and now he’s applying that same approach to make a difference in the community. As people expect companies to do more than just make money, business leaders like Malcolm are stepping up to help nonprofits operate more effectively.

This isn’t just about donating money. It’s about sharing knowledge in budgeting, planning, leadership, and more to help those organizations improve their work and grow their impact. By using their experience in practical ways, business professionals can play a key role in building stronger communities.

Applying the Business Edge to Community Impact

The modern role of business extends far beyond profitability. In today’s economy, companies are expected to actively contribute to the well-being of the communities in which they operate. This shift reflects growing demands from stakeholders — including customers, employees, regulators, and investors — for businesses to create value that is both economic and social.

What Is the Business Edge?

The “business edge” refers to the specialized knowledge, strategic insight, and operational discipline that leaders bring to their own companies. These capabilities are just as essential to the success of nonprofits as they are to for-profit enterprises. Yet many nonprofits operate without access to this level of expertise, often due to limited budgets .

How Business Leaders Can Contribute

This is where experienced professionals can make a substantial difference. By volunteering their skills through board service, committee participation, or advisory roles, business leaders can help nonprofits become more efficient, resilient, and impactful. Offering expert insight into all levels of the organization can elevate how they operate and increase their long-term effectiveness.

Choosing the Right Causes

Effective community engagement starts with alignment. Businesses should look for opportunities that match their industry focus, organizational values, or geographic footprint. For example, a logistics firm might support workforce training programs, while a construction company could assist with housing and shelter initiatives. Aligning causes with business strengths maximizes impact and reinforces brand identity and relevance in the marketplace.

Why It Matters More Than Ever

The demand for socially responsible business practices has never been higher. Employees want to work for companies that reflect their values, and customers are more loyal to brands that give back. Governments weigh a company’s community engagement when granting permits or awarding contracts. Banks and investors now consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors when making lending and funding decisions. In short, community involvement is no longer a public relations bonus; it’s a business necessity.

A Return on Community Investment

When companies apply their expertise to social good, the benefits extend in both directions. Nonprofits gain vital support that enhances their capacity and reach, while businesses build deeper community ties, strengthen employee morale, and foster goodwill among consumers and stakeholders. More importantly, these efforts contribute to stronger, healthier communities, and that’s good for everyone.

Putting Strategy into Action

To start, business leaders should assess their core strengths and seek out mission-driven organizations that could benefit from their guidance. The goal is to move beyond check-writing to meaningful, skill-based engagement. Whether helping a nonprofit to streamline its operations or advising on growth strategy, even a small investment of time and talent can create a lasting impact.

In a world where expectations of business are expanding, offering the business edge to community service is both a smart strategy and a powerful way to lead with purpose.

About David Malcolm

With a five-decade track record of success in the real estate industry, David Malcolm is the President of Cal West Apartments. The company has provided financing and homes for thousands of residential and commercial clients. Malcolm has also served in several civic offices and is a generous contributor to many public and private organizations.