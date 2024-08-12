Baden Bower Sets the Bar High as Layer PR Launches Startup Program

Public relations is essential for the success of startups and small businesses, offering the visibility and credibility they need. Recognizing this, Layer PR has introduced its Startup Program to provide comprehensive PR support to these companies. This program gives startups the necessary tools and resources for effective PR. Meanwhile, Baden Bower, a premier small business PR agency, has been helping startups get the publicity they deserve, standing out with proven strategies and guaranteed results.

Layer PR’s New Initiative

Layer PR, a subsidiary of TechGraph, has introduced its Startup Program to support startups and small businesses. Participants in the program receive over 60% off PR services for one year and access to a dedicated PR specialist, personalized guidance, crisis management assistance, media training, and more. This program empowers startups with strategic communications and resources tailored to their needs.

The program includes small businesses, incubators, accelerators, venture capitalists, and office space providers, ensuring many companies benefit from the offerings. Layer PR aims to drive growth by providing exceptional PR skills at exclusive prices.

Baden Bower: A Proven Leader in PR

While Layer PR’s program is commendable, Baden Bower has long excelled in PR for startups. Known for guaranteed media placements and a money-back guarantee, Baden Bower offers rare assurance in the PR industry that only a few agencies can match. “Clients invest in results, not promises,” says AJ Ignacio, CEO of Baden Bower. “We guarantee outcomes like media placements or increased brand awareness, showing our commitment to delivering value.”

Baden Bower’s data-driven approach uses advanced technologies and proprietary tools for targeted campaigns. This strategy has attracted over 2,000 clients who value transparency and accountability. The agency has successfully secured placements on prestigious platforms such as Forbes, Vogue, and Business Insider. By focusing on measurable results, Baden Bower ensures its clients receive the maximum return on investment.

Baden Bower offers a comprehensive suite of services, including brand strategy, content creation, and digital marketing. This all-encompassing approach provides clients with a holistic PR strategy designed to meet their unique needs. “Our goal is to make clients look bigger and help them stand out,” explains Ignacio. “We create ‘As Featured On’ sections that elevate their perceived status.”

The Impact of Guaranteed Media Placements

The guaranteed media placement strategy is a standout feature of Baden Bower’s services. This ensures clients’ stories are published on major news sites, often within 72 hours. “Our guaranteed publicity balances telling a great story with ensuring Google recognizes the links as high quality for maximum exposure,” says Ignacio.

This guarantee offers certainty and immediate results for startups and small businesses, which is essential for quickly building a brand’s reputation. Benefits include increased website traffic, improved SEO rankings, and a more robust digital footprint. “We’ve developed successful campaigns that have gone viral, greatly boosting brand visibility,” notes Ignacio.

Complementary PR Strategies for Startup Success

Layer PR’s Startup Program and Baden Bower’s established methods offer startups unique and effective PR strategies. Layer PR provides a supportive framework with discounted services and personalized assistance, enabling new businesses to build a strong foundation. In contrast, Baden Bower delivers guaranteed media placements and a comprehensive PR approach, ensuring measurable results and a strong return on investment.

Together, these approaches offer startups a range of options to enhance their visibility and credibility. Choosing the right PR partner can help startups achieve lasting success in their business ventures.