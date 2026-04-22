25 Years of Singing Out: How MenAlive Became Orange County’s Queer Voice

It started with a promise Rich Cook made to himself: if 12 men showed up, he’d begin. On a September night in 2001, 13 walked through the door, and MenAlive was born.

Twenty-five years later, that single rehearsal has grown into a chorus of more than 100 singers and volunteers, and into a community that has given voice, visibility, and a sense of belonging to LGBTQIA+ people across Orange County. But MenAlive’s story isn’t just about how it started; it’s about the lives it has touched, and the future it is still building.

From the beginning, MenAlive has been more than a chorus. It has been a lifeline.

In a county where many have felt unseen or unheard, the chorus created something powerful: a safe space to be fully yourself. Through music, MenAlive has offered connection, healing, and hope. Members and audiences alike have shared stories of finding light in dark moments of walking into a rehearsal or performance and, sometimes for the first time, feeling like they belonged.

“Over the years, we’ve seen firsthand how music can change lives,” says Executive Director Valerie Ousley. “This chorus has been a place where people find their voice, but more importantly, where they find themselves and a community that refuses to let them stand alone.”

That sense of purpose has carried MenAlive onto some of the world’s most celebrated stages. The chorus has performed alongside artists such as Leslie Jordan, Bernadette Peters, and Liza Minnelli, and appeared in iconic venues including Walt Disney Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, and the Hollywood Bowl. These milestones reflect not just artistic achievement but also the visibility of queer voices being seen and heard on stages where they once were not.

And yet, no matter how big the spotlight, the heart of MenAlive remains unchanged: a group of people coming together to create something meaningful for themselves and others.

Now, in its 25th-anniversary season, MenAlive is not just celebrating the past; it’s stepping boldly into what comes next.

The 25th anniversary isn’t just a number; it’s a season. MenAlive has built a landmark concert calendar for 2026, beginning with its anniversary showcase, MenAlive25: Finding Our Voice, at the Irvine Barclay Theatre this May.

Later in the year, the chorus will take the stage for the 6th time at the Hollywood Bowl, opening for The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA in September, followed by Battle for Broadway in October and the holiday concert Celebrate! From Our Hearth to Yours in December.

“I am honored to join the chorus as we celebrate this 25th anniversary season,” says Music Director Gavin Thrasher. “Building on a quarter-century of creating community through choral music, we are expanding our reach and welcoming new members, ensembles, and volunteers into the family. I am excited to create meaningful performance experiences and build connections through music as we continue to grow together.”

That growth takes a major step forward this August with the launch of PrideAlive—Orange County’s first mixed-voice queer chorus, under the newly formed VoicesAlive umbrella. It’s an expansion rooted in the same belief that started it all: there is always room for more voices, more stories, and more people seeking connection.

For Executive Director Valerie Ousley, the impact of that mission is not just professional, it’s deeply personal. “As someone who has spent more than 20 years with this organization, I’ve watched it grow in ways I never could have imagined,” she says. “But nothing compares to seeing my own son stand on that stage as a member of MenAlive. In that moment, it becomes clear: this is more than music. This is legacy. This is what it looks like when you create a space where the next generation knows they belong exactly as they are.”

What began with 13 voices has become something far greater than a chorus. It is a community, a haven, and a movement built on the simple but powerful idea that everyone deserves to be heard.

Twenty-five years in, MenAlive is still singing, still growing, and still making space for anyone who needs a place to belong.