Is Del Taco's Revamped Breakfast Menu As Good As They Say it Is?

Eat This Now: Boysenberry Pizza At Knott's Berry Farm


Is Del Taco's Revamped Breakfast Menu As Good As They Say it Is?

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 6:10 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Egg & cheese roller
Anne Marie Panoringan
A A

We had so much fun ranking the breakfast options at Miguel's Jr, it was only natural to check out our favorite meal at other joints. We met our trusty twosome by the corner of Harvard and Main in Irvine to tackle Del Taco's recently upgraded selections. Since items vary so much in size and price, we won't rank them. Instead, we present a morning review on some new and current eats.

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Roller
What can we say about the first in a trio of rollers? For starters, they only cost you a buck. The most basic of the three consists of egg, cheese and their zesty red sauce. This was pretty boring. Our recommendation: request the "Go Bold" option for an extra 39-cents and enjoy it stuffed with fries and their special sauce (normally reserved for those chicken soft tacos). What was lacking in this bite was texture, and those crinkle-cuts provided it.

Chorizo roller
Anne Marie Panoringan

Chorizo Breakfast Roller
For the second one, the kitchen kept base ingredients the same, then added some fresh Mexican sausage into the mix. Unfortunately, the "zesty red sauce" found in both rollers simply wasn't as zesty as we hoped. Our on-the-go options were looking grim.

Bacon Breakfast Roller
There's something about crispy bacon in breakfast foods that works. Case in point: This was definitely more flavor-forward than its previous two iterations. Between the three options, this rules without modifications.

Rolling with my homies
Anne Marie Panoringan

Simply OJ
To wash down all that grub, reach for their upgraded juice. Previously Minute Maid brand, the folks behind Simply Juice pour a quality product. Splurge on this $2+ drink when you want to cut through some of the heavy eats. As an alternative, have one of their Prima Java iced coffees for cheap instead.

Just a snack
Anne Marie Panoringan

Mini bacon quesadilla
Another buck-and-under treat, we decided to try this just because of the bacon. At 79-cents, not only is this a tasty bite, but it is the perfect portion size for a kid's meal.

Epic Huevos Rancheros
Anne Marie Panoringan

Huevos Rancheros Epic Burrito
Now that the formalities are done, we can get down to business. What makes this one-armed brekkie so special? Everything. Slow-cooked pinto beans, avocado slices and integrating both flour and corn tortillas into the dish equate to one massive meal. While it sounded appealing, the final product left something to be desired. See, including both sour cream and bonus avocado meant tempering the flavors of chorizo and roasted chile salsa. Did you even notice the duo of tortillas in this dish? We had to ask. The two corn-based ones gave our dish heft, but not flavor. We highly recommend dousing your favorite hot sauce all over this burrito.

Meaty
Anne Marie Panoringan

Carne Asada Epic Scrambler                                                                                                                                         We wanted to taste a comparable menu item, so they suggested the epic scrambler. Stuffed with meat, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheese, red sauce and hashbrown sticks, this is one ambitious meal. Our nickname for this was "The Hungry Man", like those old school commercials for TV dinners. It was quite the meat overload, but their chunky salsa really helped. We wouldn't go so far as to say it's better than a Huevos Rancheros Epic Burrito, but it certainly serves its epic purpose.

Check out the breakfast menu at www.deltaco.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.

