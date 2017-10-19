OC Grub Guide - 10/19-10/25: All In For Dining Out

Free up your evenings, because this week's guide is full of dinners. Lots and lots of them. Sometimes the weeks have tons of booze; this isn't one of them. Pick your favorite cuisine and book it! And be sure to vote for Bracken's Kitchen's video on Indi.com.

Wine and dine Photo courtesy Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

Fleming's Serves Napa's Finest - Newport Beach

It ain't called Sunday Funday for nothing. Stop by the Fashion Island dining room for a wine country dinner paired with a trio of pours starting at 6:30 p.m. If we had the time (and $99) to spare, we'd be all in for roasted beets with Shramsberg Blanc de Blancs North Coast, or Chilean sea bass cioppino served alongside Franciscan Oakville Estate Chardonnay. Bring a hungry dining companion for this four-course experience on the 22nd. 455 Newport Center Dr, (949) 720-9633; www.flemingssteakhouse.com.

Chef Cantwell will be there Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Vote for the Chef Challenge Winner at GardenWalk - Anaheim

Headed Northbound over the weekend? swing by this no-cost event between 3-5 p.m on Sunday. Chefs from Roy's, California Pizza Kitchen, McCormick & Schmick's, House of Blues and others will compete for fan favorite dish and a spiffy set of knives. In between sampling, check out the Gourmet Chef virtual reality game, live music, henna tattoos and photo booth. Money raised during this challenge will benefit local high school culinary arts programs. In fact, Orange County students will act as sous chefs to all nine restaurants that afternoon. Show your support for the arts, plus visit the GardenWalk eateries at the same time. Win-win. 400 W Disney Way, (714) 635-7400; www.anaheimgardenwalk.com.

Farm fresh dinner Photo courtesy Farmhouse

Rich Mead and Amelia Saltsman Collaboration Dinner at Farmhouse - Corona del Mar

Your plans for next Thursday are covered if you dig farmers market produce. Saltman's newest book, The Seasonal Jewish Kitchen: A Fresh Take on Tradition, will be featured throughout this multi-course evening. For the $150 price tag, it factors in your very own copy to be signed by Amelia that night (the cost even includes all wine, tax and gratuity). The entree course offers Braised Lamb Shanks, Roasted Chicken and Grilled Fish Three Ways. Be sure to arrive at 6 p.m. for the passed apps (Israeli Eggplant Caviar Wraps, anyone?). Reservations taken via the Farmhouse website or by phone. 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd, (949) 640-1415; www.farmhouserg.com.

EXPAND Photo courtesy Clay Oven

Save the Date: Clay Oven and Far Niente Get Together - Irvine

November 8 is when you'll want to dine with Clay Oven for this five-course meal. Both Nickel & NIckel and Far Niente wines will be poured alongside Chef Geeta's specialties. Call the restaurant for more information and to be part of the 6:30 p.m., $120 reservation. 15435 Jeffrey Rd, (949) 552-2851; www.clayovenirvine.com.

Werk Photo courtesy Blackmarket Bakery

27th Annual SOS Celeb Chef Dinner Coming Soon - Huntington Beach

Sport some California Casual attire and head to Pasea Hotel for this dinner and auction on November 10. Proceeds benefit the SOS Food Pantry and Comprehensive Service Center for low income families and individuals. Pastry chef Rachel Klemek and Rainer Schwarz are just a couple of the favorite chefs who'll be present. Purchase tickets at the link over here. 21080 Pacific Coast Hwy, (844) 207-8232; www.meritagecollection.com

Talking the talk Photo by Brian Feinzimer