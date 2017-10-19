OC Grub Guide - 10/19-10/25: All In For Dining Out

Free up your evenings, because this week's guide is full of dinners. Lots and lots of them. Sometimes the weeks have tons of booze; this isn't one of them. Pick your favorite cuisine and book it! And be sure to vote for Bracken's Kitchen's video on Indi.com.
Fleming's Serves Napa's Finest - Newport Beach
It ain't called Sunday Funday for nothing. Stop by the Fashion Island dining room for a wine country dinner paired with a trio of pours starting at 6:30 p.m. If we had the time (and $99) to spare, we'd be all in for roasted beets with Shramsberg Blanc de Blancs North Coast, or Chilean sea bass cioppino served alongside Franciscan Oakville Estate Chardonnay. Bring a hungry dining companion for this four-course experience on the 22nd. 455 Newport Center Dr, (949) 720-9633; www.flemingssteakhouse.com.
Vote for the Chef Challenge Winner at GardenWalk - Anaheim
Headed Northbound over the weekend? swing by this no-cost event between 3-5 p.m on Sunday. Chefs from Roy's, California Pizza Kitchen, McCormick & Schmick's, House of Blues and others will compete for fan favorite dish and a spiffy set of knives. In between sampling, check out the Gourmet Chef virtual reality game, live music, henna tattoos and photo booth. Money raised during this challenge will benefit local high school culinary arts programs. In fact, Orange County students will act as sous chefs to all nine restaurants that afternoon. Show your support for the arts, plus visit the GardenWalk eateries at the same time. Win-win. 400 W Disney Way, (714) 635-7400; www.anaheimgardenwalk.com.
Rich Mead and Amelia Saltsman Collaboration Dinner at Farmhouse - Corona del Mar
Your plans for next Thursday are covered if you dig farmers market produce. Saltman's newest book, The Seasonal Jewish Kitchen: A Fresh Take on Tradition, will be featured throughout this multi-course evening. For the $150 price tag, it factors in your very own copy to be signed by Amelia that night (the cost even includes all wine, tax and gratuity). The entree course offers Braised Lamb Shanks, Roasted Chicken and Grilled Fish Three Ways. Be sure to arrive at 6 p.m. for the passed apps (Israeli Eggplant Caviar Wraps, anyone?). Reservations taken via the Farmhouse website or by phone. 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd, (949) 640-1415; www.farmhouserg.com.
Save the Date: Clay Oven and Far Niente Get Together - Irvine
November 8 is when you'll want to dine with Clay Oven for this five-course meal. Both Nickel & NIckel and Far Niente wines will be poured alongside Chef Geeta's specialties. Call the restaurant for more information and to be part of the 6:30 p.m., $120 reservation. 15435 Jeffrey Rd, (949) 552-2851; www.clayovenirvine.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
27th Annual SOS Celeb Chef Dinner Coming Soon - Huntington Beach
Sport some California Casual attire and head to Pasea Hotel for this dinner and auction on November 10. Proceeds benefit the SOS Food Pantry and Comprehensive Service Center for low income families and individuals. Pastry chef Rachel Klemek and Rainer Schwarz are just a couple of the favorite chefs who'll be present. Purchase tickets at the link over here. 21080 Pacific Coast Hwy, (844) 207-8232; www.meritagecollection.com
Bracken's Kitchen Wants Your Vote!
Starbucks Foundation is conducting an "Upstanders Challenge" to promote charities such as Bill Bracken's that are making a difference.They'll be awarding 25, $25,000 grants to non-profits throughout the country based on criteria that includes the number of likes they accumulate with their submitted videos on Indi.com. All you gotta do is pull up his videos and like them. Sharing any with your friends also helps greatly. With over 40k likes on his first video, Bracken's Kitchen could always use a few more. www.brackenskitchen.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!