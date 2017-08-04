White Girl Frosé at SeaLegs At the Beach, Our Drink of the Week!

menu

Friday, August 4, 2017 at 4:41 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Thanks to rosé being THE booze of this summer, every mass-market bar in Orange County makes some version of frosé—the pink wine in slushy form. But the best one is SeaLegs At the Beach's White Girl Frosé. It's not just that the spot is gorgeous, the upcoming concerts great, or that owner Alicia Whitney is a former Weekling. It's not even its name, which comes from the White Girl Wine that SeaLegs uses as a base. It's the gargantuan 20-ounce souvenir cup the drink comes in—perfect for MILFs and GILFs alike. And then comes the actual drink.

White Girl Rosé itself is fine, tastes a bit like watermelon. But the SeaLegs folks put something in the slushie part of it that makes the drink perfect for its Bolsa Chica State Beach location—effervescence or magic or something. All I know is that the ice keeps longer than usual, and the drink doesn't get watered down when it melts. And it's strong; just 'cause it's pink don't mean it can't take you out like a double Manhattan, gents. Take it from experience. Also, those MILFs love it when you buy them one.

SeaLegs At the Beach, 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach, (714) 255-5926; www.sealegsatthebeach.com.

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!
