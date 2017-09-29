menu

First Look: Sanrio x Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch Collaboration!

We Present The 2017 Golden Foodie Awards Winners!


First Look: Sanrio x Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch Collaboration!

Friday, September 29, 2017 at 7:53 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
The gang's all here!
Photo by Dustin Ames
A A

Pochacco, My Melody, Chococat, Keroppi, and Hello Kitty have arrived at Irvine's Tanaka Farms. Their year-long visit kicks off pumpkin season starting today, and we paid them a visit to give you the photo ops and details you're wanting to know about. If you're lucky enough to head out there today, here's what you can expect. Note: we are not advocating skipping class for this (*cough* *cough*).

Find your way out in time for the wagon ride!
Photo by Dustin Ames

Entrance is only $3 (ages 2 and under are free), and includes access to all photo ops, the corn maze, and a big 'ol pumpkin patch. There's also a petting zoo, featuring sheep, goats and an alpaca for an additional $3. They've got a special $10 package that includes entry, the zoo, plus a wagon ride around the 30 acre farm. This can only be purchased when you first arrive at the patch, so go for it if you're not in a rush. If you want to get some farm fresh produce, their U-Pick Veggie Garden allows visitors to stock up for $2.99 per pound.

All aboard!
Anne Marie Panoringan

Every weekend in October they'll be holding a Fall Harvest Festival. Additional activities, ATV rides and kid-friendly games will be available. This weekend in particular, they're offering free wagon rides with paid admission. Bonus: We also hear Keroppi and Hello Kitty will be there on Saturday afternoon.

Kero Kero Keroppi can be found in between appearances in the melon patch.
Anne Marie Panoringan

Look out for the pumpkin cannon and save your squash selection for the end, as you'll be lugging it around otherwise. We scored a silvery blue Jarrahdale pumpkin for our front door. They've also got an even bigger Halloween event scheduled for Saturday the 28th, complete with costume competition and a special appearance by Hello Kitty! Be sure to check out their specially branded Sanrio shirts, plush and pins by the produce stand, only being sold at Tanaka.

So adorbs!
Anne Marie Panoringan

Open every single day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Halloween, chances are opening weekend . . .heck, all weekends in general will be crazy busy. Trust us when we say a weekday morning or early afternoon will be less stressful. Parents that are looking for an educational visit should keep an eye out for future Tanaka Farms programming, as they'll also be incorporating the Sanrio experience into upcoming workshops.

If you're on social media, be sure to hashtag #sanrioxtanakafarms. Those on Snapchat can check out the super kawaii filter they've set up for the season. See you on the farm!

(If you happen to be at tonight's Decadence event at Hotel Irvine, we might have some limited edition Sanrio swag to give away if you say hi to us. Just sayin'.)

Tanaka Farms is at 5380 3/4 University Dr in Irvine, (949) 653-2100; www.tanakafarms.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Related Location

miles
Tanaka Farms
More Info
More Info

5380 3/4 University Dr.
Irvine, CA 92612

949-653-2100

www.tanakafarms.com

