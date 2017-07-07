menu

Rosé Snow Cone from Andrei's, Our Drink of the Week!

Friday, July 7, 2017 at 6:36 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Makes you wanna get a sno-cone machine
Makes you wanna get a sno-cone machine
Anne Marie Panoringan
I have a co-worker who keeps a running list of all the "National (Pick Your Favorite Food) Day" celebrations, so as to keep us in the loop. Some holidays, though, are best enjoyed outside of working hours, and National Rosé Day is one of them.

Celebrated in June, the pink drink is a refreshing reminder of comfy weather, fabulous friends and lots of wine. Over at Andrei's Conscious Cuisine & Cocktails, the bartenders decided to put their spin on this easygoing beverage. Their pastel wine of choice is paired with Lillet Blanc, a bittersweet aperitif. Since lighter vino is served chilled, Andrei's takes it further with a frosty presentation. Your vintage glass is topped with a sphere of finely crushed ice, keeping its boozy contents as cool as the other side of the pillow. To garnish, a citrus twist. The dainty spoon is for show purposes, as you'll be too busy slurping this adult Snoopy concoction. It's how all weekend warriors should celebrate a day that should really be a full year.

Andrei's Conscious Cuisine & Cocktails 2607 Main St., Irvine, (949) 387-8887; www.andreisrestaurant.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Andrei's Conscious Cuisine & Cocktails
2607 Main St.
Irvine, CA 92614

949-387-8887

www.andreisrestaurant.com

