Can We Get An Amen? Congregation Ale House Coming to Santa Ana!

Let us spray Liz Monroy

The last time we stepped foot into a restaurant with a church theme, it was PJ's Abbey in Old Town Orange (now an Avila's El Ranchito). While PJ's is a thing of the past, the future holds much brighter news. But the acronym this time around isn't OTO—- it's DTSA.

A space that once housed Memphis and Kutsi Cocina (and was rumored to be the future location of Taco Maria) will now house the fourth chapter of Congregation Ale House. Their first Orange County endeavor, the closest to us up until now was Long Beach. Back in April, they took home the gold for Hale to the Pale at the Los Angeles International Beer Competition.

Offering not only award-winning beer, but affordable eats and even cocktails, we're pretty excited about another hoppy spot joining the neighborhood. We already see the makings of an easy bar crawl, with stops at The Good Beer Company and the soon-to-launch Vacation. After reaching out to corporate, they responded with a holiday opening. And by holiday, we mean Halloween. Welcome to the neighborhood!

Congregation Ale House will be located at 201 N Broadway; www.congregationalehouse.com.

