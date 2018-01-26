Kamayan Q&A With Modern Filipino Kitchen's Henry Pineda

Recently, I celebrated a special occasion with a kamayan feast in MFK by Aysee's dining room. Our group had such a fun time (after we photographed the hell out of it), I wanted to learn more. So Chef Henry was more than happy to indulge in my rapid fire line of questioning. One takeaway I learned from Pineda, "You're not supposed to finish; it's not a contest."

My father told me kamayan is also referred to as "Boodle Fight". Where does the term come from?

The terms Boodle Fight and Kamayan describe the same thing. The word kamayan comes from the Tagalog word kamay, which means hand. So kamayan's direct translation is "to use your hands". Boodle Fight is the term that was used to describe a meal the US military had when stationed in the Philippines. The food was placed in the center, and everyone would eat with their hands.

How do you set up the feast? Do you put down proteins, vegetables, fruit and garnish a certain way or in a particular order?

There is a method to the madness. First, we set up all the banana leaves on the table. And, depending on the size of the party, we will either plate the kamayan inside the kitchen or directly put the food on the table. We always lay down the rice first. But each of us has our own style of plating. There is no specific order in which we lay out the food.