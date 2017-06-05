Want to be a Tacolandia Judge? Submit Your 10-Word Essay About the Glories of Tacos NOW!

Random taco, just for the hell of it Brian Feinzimer

For the past two years, I've had the honor of being a judge at Tacolandia, or former sister paper LA Weekly's gargantuan taco festival near Olvera Street in downtown L.A. where thousands get to gorge on over 120 taco vendors from Southern California, Mexico, and across the world. Being a taco judge is the best thing EVER, because you get to cut in line due to judicial privilege as established by the Tacolandia Act of 1837, and help pick the greatest tacos in the world by eating as many tacos as your panza can possibly hold.

And now, YOU can be a judge, too!

I'm in charge of picking judges for Tacolandia this year, and I've allotted one slot to be the People's Judge, because I'm a Marxist of the Groucho variety (actually, the move was inspired by a cute Israeli girl who asked last year if she could be a judge for Tacolandia 2017. I said sure, as long as she emailed me. She never did. You snooze, you lose!). The judge will represent the unwashed massed, the hoi polloi, the paisas and the hipsters who second-guess what us judges ultimately pick.

So how can you be a judge? Easy: Write a 10-word essay arguing why tacos are the greatest meal EVER. 10 words—no more, no less. That's it. If you're the winner, you're a Tacolandia judge—simple as that.

Now the fine print: Email your essay by 11:59 a.m. Wednesday morning (June 7) for consideration—no exceptions—to garellano at ocweekly dot com. The winner MUST be the judge and be available from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 17—no Cyrano de Bergerac shenanigans here. VMG employees not eligible, nor OC Weekly, nor friends or family of said organizations.

One more thing: the People's Judge for Tacolandia gets a plus one—BOOM. So start sending in those essays, gentle cabrones—DO IT DO IT DO IT!!!

