menu

Top 5 Orange County Restaurants of 2016, Cynthia the Intern Edition!

Top 5 Orange County Restaurants for 2016, Taylor Hamby Edition!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Top 5 Orange County Restaurants of 2016, Cynthia the Intern Edition!

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 5:39 a.m.
By Cynthia Rebolledo
Irenia's succulent adobo bowl
Irenia's succulent adobo bowl
Cynthia Rebolledo
A A

Welcome to our annual Top 5 countdown, where most of our our SAFII writers tell you what impressed them over the past year! Here, former intern Cynthia Rebolledo tells you what impressed her most this year—eat up!

1. Irenia

As our Mexican-in-Chief accurately predicted early in Irenia’s run, “You see the makings of a great, bold restaurant” — dubbing it one of OC’s most important restaurant openings this year. And with Orange County undergoing a Filipino food moment, Chef Ryan Garlitos is spearheading his fellow chefs in bringing unapologetically Pinoy flavors to the forefront. 400 N. Broadway, Santa Ana, (657) 245-3466; www.ireniarestaurant.com

7 minute eggs — creamy yolk runoffEXPAND
7 minute eggs — creamy yolk runoff
Cynthia Rebolledo

2. Wheat and Sons

Related Stories

Not quite a restaurant per se but a pop-up, we vouch for Wheat and Sons when we say that Chef Nate Overstreet and Ashly Amador are Orange County’s next great chefs. Their too-infrequent popups featured the makings of what will become an auspicious eatery. For the next popup, email them at wheatandsonsbutcher@gmail.com

Creole meets Mexi, tacos de pescado
Creole meets Mexi, tacos de pescado
Cynthia Rebolledo

3. Anepalco's Cafe

While he opened Mercado Modern Cuisine in SanTana earlier this year and is about to debut Maestro in Pasadena, Danny Godinez isn’t slowing down at his original Anepalco's (which he now lovingly refers to as Anepalquito—Little Anepalco). His French-Mex cuisine continues to stun after all these years. And remember, James Beard judges: Chef Godinez did it first in Southern California this generation around. Anepalco's Cafe, 415 S. Main St., Orange; (714) 771-2333; www.anepalco.com

Napoli-style pizzas, enough saidEXPAND
Napoli-style pizzas, enough said
OC Weekly Archives

4. Pizzeria Ortica

For seven years now, Pizzeria Ortica has dished out delicious Napoli-style pies and heart-warming Italian -inspired dishes. Combined with an exceptional cocktail program, it continues to become better as an overall restaurant every year. Pizzeri Ortica, 650 Anton Blvd., Costa Mesa, (714) 445-4900; pizzeriaortica.com

Toothpick lamb burns so good
Toothpick lamb burns so good
Cynthia Rebolledo

5. Sichuan Impression

Sichuan Impression, sister restaurant to the famed Szechuan Impression of Alhambra, made its entrance into Tustin this year, bringing along  an assortment of pungent flavorings and incendiary chilies. We now know why the SGV Szechuan game is fire — it burns so good. Sichuan Impression, 13816 Red Hill Ave., Tustin, (714) 505-9070

Cynthia Rebolledo
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Irenia
More Info
More Info

400 N. Broadway
Santa Ana, CA 92701

657-245-3466

www.ireniarestaurant.com

miles
Sichuan Impression
More Info
More Info

13816 Red Hill Ave.
Tustin, CA 92780

714-505-9070

miles
Pizzeria Ortica
More Info
More Info

650 Anton Blvd.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-445-4900

www.pizzeriaortica.com

miles
Anepalco
More Info
More Info

415 S. Main St.
Orange, CA 92868

714-771-2333

www.anepalco.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >