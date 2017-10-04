menu

Eat This Now: Sushi Pizza at Tokyo Table

Eat This Now: Càri Gà in a Bread Bowl at Mama Tieu's


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Eat This Now: Sushi Pizza at Tokyo Table

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 4:45 a.m.
By Angel Grady
Ranch anyone?EXPAND
Ranch anyone?
Angel Grady
A A

Tokyo Table's large corner building commands attention, but that's not why it's one of my favorite places to dine in Irvine. The restaurant's innovative style features a menu full of traditional and non-traditional Japanese dishes, some so unusual you just have to try, like the Bomb Sushi Pizza.

When I saw this item on the menu I didn't know what to expect—just that I had to have it. Arriving 15 minutes later on a raised wooden plate was an open-faced sushi roll crusted with seaweed and sticky rice. Dime-sized pieces of succulent lobster, buttery salmon, and rich scallops layer the pizza before being topped with my favorite part: fresh crab meat. Then it's onions, jalapeños, bake, bake, bake, and just enough spicy dynamite sauce to leave a burning sensation on your lips. The best pizza in Irvine is at a Japanese spot—who knew?

2710 Alton Pkwy., #101, Irvine, (949) 263-0000; www.tokyotable.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >