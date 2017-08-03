menu

The Recess Room Introduces New Sunday Brunch

OC Grub Guide 7/27-8/2: Bruno, Ono and Chile Relleno!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

The Recess Room Introduces New Sunday Brunch

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 5:58 a.m.
By Cynthia Rebolledo
A beautiful messEXPAND
A beautiful mess
Cynthia Rebolledo
A A

Be ready to add the Recess Room to your #brunchlyfe rotation — executive Chef Sam Green (formerly sous chef at Broadway by Amar Santana) is serving up a menu of shareable plates that matches his dinner offerings of Asian-fusion fare, complete with delightful cocktails.

Sorry not sorryEXPAND
Sorry not sorry
Cynthia Rebolledo

Start with the not-so-basic avocado toast: Smashed avocado spread over grilled country bread and topped with shaved asparagus, slivers of spicy purple ninja radish, and a slow-cooked egg. It’s finished with a creamy goat cheese-stuffed squash blossom, encrusted in a panko-tempura batter that's then drizzled with an assortment of micro aromatic herb flowers — the dish looks as beautiful as it taste.

That duck confit thoEXPAND
That duck confit tho
Cynthia Rebolledo

The chilaquiles are a generous plate of crispy tortilla chips smothered in salsa roja and piled with tender shredded five-spice duck confit. The dish comes with a kick of heat offset with an over-easy egg, pickled red onion, roasted corn kernels and drizzles of white crema.

Put a flower on itEXPAND
Put a flower on it
Cynthia Rebolledo

Before transitioning from savory to sweet, we recommend ordering the “Grapefruits of Wrath” cocktail for a sparkling palate cleanser. A refreshing fizzy rosé mixed with citrusy grapefruit and lemon enhances the drink’s bitter notes, while fruit-forward lillet rose and vanilla give it a nice, bright floral finish.

Crusted in honey bunches of oatsEXPAND
Crusted in honey bunches of oats
Cynthia Rebolledo

Upcoming Events

End with the cereal-crusted french toast. Huge wedges of egg-soaked brioche are covered in Honey Bunches of Oats (toasted on both sides) and filled with slightly sweet creamy blueberry mascarpone, then drizzled with hibiscus honey and finished with lemon zest and mint.

The Recess Room’s brunch is officially available to the public starting Sunday, August 6th. See you there!

The Recess Room, 18380 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, (714) 377-0398; therecessroom.com

Cynthia Rebolledo
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Recess Room
More Info
More Info

18380 Brookhurst St.
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

714-377-0398

therecessroom.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >