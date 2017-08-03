The Recess Room Introduces New Sunday Brunch

EXPAND A beautiful mess Cynthia Rebolledo

Be ready to add the Recess Room to your #brunchlyfe rotation — executive Chef Sam Green (formerly sous chef at Broadway by Amar Santana) is serving up a menu of shareable plates that matches his dinner offerings of Asian-fusion fare, complete with delightful cocktails.

Sorry not sorry

Start with the not-so-basic avocado toast: Smashed avocado spread over grilled country bread and topped with shaved asparagus, slivers of spicy purple ninja radish, and a slow-cooked egg. It’s finished with a creamy goat cheese-stuffed squash blossom, encrusted in a panko-tempura batter that's then drizzled with an assortment of micro aromatic herb flowers — the dish looks as beautiful as it taste.

That duck confit tho

The chilaquiles are a generous plate of crispy tortilla chips smothered in salsa roja and piled with tender shredded five-spice duck confit. The dish comes with a kick of heat offset with an over-easy egg, pickled red onion, roasted corn kernels and drizzles of white crema.

Put a flower on it

Before transitioning from savory to sweet, we recommend ordering the “Grapefruits of Wrath” cocktail for a sparkling palate cleanser. A refreshing fizzy rosé mixed with citrusy grapefruit and lemon enhances the drink’s bitter notes, while fruit-forward lillet rose and vanilla give it a nice, bright floral finish.

Crusted in honey bunches of oats

End with the cereal-crusted french toast. Huge wedges of egg-soaked brioche are covered in Honey Bunches of Oats (toasted on both sides) and filled with slightly sweet creamy blueberry mascarpone, then drizzled with hibiscus honey and finished with lemon zest and mint.

The Recess Room’s brunch is officially available to the public starting Sunday, August 6th. See you there!

The Recess Room, 18380 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, (714) 377-0398; therecessroom.com

