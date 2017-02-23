menu

The Inside Scoop On Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Tustin

OC Grub Guide 2/23-3/1: On A Tuesday


The Inside Scoop On Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Tustin

Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 5:49 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
The Inside Scoop On Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Tustin
Dustin Ames
Okay. Now it's set.

Actually, it was set, then it changed, and then it was set again. Head to Union Market Tustin this Saturday morning for all your baked cravings. That moving target of an opening date stood still long enough for them to softly launch these last couple of days. But the day you want is the 25th.

The Inside Scoop On Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Tustin
Dustin Ames

Per their Brand Manager Rene Montelongo, "We're not here to save Orange County. We're here because there's a Portola (Coffee Roasters) around the corner." That's his story, and he's sticking to it. Other things we learned about Rene: He loves his carbs and believes in having fun.

The counter
The counter
Dustin Ames

With operating hours a bit flexible for now, they are currently toying with the range of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the weekend (until further notice). Did we mention they're also hiring?

Ceramics for sale
Ceramics for sale
Dustin Ames

Also, there's a collaboration taking place with their neighbor, Milk Box! The beverage baron's creation is a Dulce De Leche Milk Tea, featuring organic black tea, organic lactose-free milk and dulce de leche syrup. We sipped on a version while touring Mr. Holmes, and were pleasantly surprised by its subtle sweetness. Only available Saturday, so tag team with your friends and have someone in each line.

Baked AF tote bag
Baked AF tote bag
Dustin Ames

The Mr. Holmes portion of the collaboration will only be available through the weekend. It's a matcha donut with mustache cream and matcha powder, garnished with crushed almonds. Get one (or three) for $3.50 a pop. We heard a rumor that cruffins may or may not be available until after opening weekend, but you don't have to take our word for it. We can simply confirm that a bakery is not on site.

For first-timers to Union Market Tustin, we're including some easy directions to locate it.
How to get to Mr. Holmes Bakehouse:

  • Locate The District At Tustin Legacy
  • Park in the same lot as Whole Foods, but as close to J Zhou and the Bank of America ATM on the corner
  • Use the crosswalk behind the ATM
  • Walk right into Union Market
  • Find Central Bar
  • Locate Milk Box across from it
  • Find the long line (don't confuse the Milk Box line with the MHB line!)

See you there!

The Inside Scoop On Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Tustin
Dustin Ames

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse is located at 2497 Park Ave, Tustin. Get to know the goods at www.mrholmesbakehouse.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The District at Tustin Legacy
More Info
More Info

2437 Park Ave.
Tustin, CA 92782

714-259-9090

www.thedistricttl.com

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.

