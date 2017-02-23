The Inside Scoop On Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Tustin

Dustin Ames

Okay. Now it's set.

Actually, it was set, then it changed, and then it was set again. Head to Union Market Tustin this Saturday morning for all your baked cravings. That moving target of an opening date stood still long enough for them to softly launch these last couple of days. But the day you want is the 25th.

Per their Brand Manager Rene Montelongo, "We're not here to save Orange County. We're here because there's a Portola (Coffee Roasters) around the corner." That's his story, and he's sticking to it. Other things we learned about Rene: He loves his carbs and believes in having fun.

With operating hours a bit flexible for now, they are currently toying with the range of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the weekend (until further notice). Did we mention they're also hiring?

Also, there's a collaboration taking place with their neighbor, Milk Box! The beverage baron's creation is a Dulce De Leche Milk Tea, featuring organic black tea, organic lactose-free milk and dulce de leche syrup. We sipped on a version while touring Mr. Holmes, and were pleasantly surprised by its subtle sweetness. Only available Saturday, so tag team with your friends and have someone in each line.

The Mr. Holmes portion of the collaboration will only be available through the weekend. It's a matcha donut with mustache cream and matcha powder, garnished with crushed almonds. Get one (or three) for $3.50 a pop. We heard a rumor that cruffins may or may not be available until after opening weekend, but you don't have to take our word for it. We can simply confirm that a bakery is not on site.

For first-timers to Union Market Tustin, we're including some easy directions to locate it.

How to get to Mr. Holmes Bakehouse:



Locate The District At Tustin Legacy



Park in the same lot as Whole Foods, but as close to J Zhou and the Bank of America ATM on the corner



Use the crosswalk behind the ATM



Walk right into Union Market



Find Central Bar



Locate Milk Box across from it



Find the long line (don't confuse the Milk Box line with the MHB line!)



See you there!

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse is located at 2497 Park Ave, Tustin. Get to know the goods at www.mrholmesbakehouse.com.