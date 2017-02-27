menu

The Hefeweizer at The Public House by Evans Brewing Co., in Fullerton, Our Beer of the Week!

Hell Blossom at Habana, Our Drink of the Week!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Hefeweizer at The Public House by Evans Brewing Co., in Fullerton, Our Beer of the Week!

Monday, February 27, 2017 at 8:08 a.m.
By Robert Flores
Hefeweizer at The Public House by Evans Brewing Co in Fullerton CAEXPAND
Hefeweizer at The Public House by Evans Brewing Co in Fullerton CA
the Butcher
A A

We paid a visit to Public House last October, loved the beers, loved the reimagining of what used to be Steamer's. They had just hired Kevin Hammons of the Bruery in Placentia, and five months later, he has reformulated and tweeked the recipes. The tweeks and changes are noticeable, in a very tasty way #respect!

Hammons has taken a very good product and recrafted and introduced some of his own recipes. And there's more to come: In July, Evans Brewing will open another Public House in Huntington Beach at Bella Terra. But in the meanwhile, off to DTF you go for Evans' current batch. Approachable Bastard Session IPA (3.2% ABV) is a full-flavored hoppy IPA, abd one of Kevin's new brews. It's for those who enjoy the hoppiness of an IPA but want to drink more than one—hence, the Approachable name.

The Chocolatte Chocolate Porter (6.8% ABV) is very rich, with deep layers of chocolate and coffee and toffee at the end; it's also available on Nitro. And the Hefeweizer (5.2% ABV) is Hammon's take on a Hefeweizen. I'm not a fan of hefes—too wheaty, too lemony, too boring—but the Hefeweizer drinks rich and smooth—very smooth. It's dry hopped and they use bitter orange peel and coriander which are both prominent.  Refreshing with no aftertaste, it's one of the best Hefes I've ever tasted.

The Public House by Evans Brewing Co., 138 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 870-0039; www.evansbrewco.com

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Public House by Evans Brewing Co.
More Info
More Info

138 W. Commonwealth Ave.
Fullerton, CA 92832

714-870-0039

www.evansbrewco.com/pub/#thebrewery-1

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >