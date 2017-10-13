menu

The Answer at Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Our Drink of the Week!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

The Answer at Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Our Drink of the Week!

Friday, October 13, 2017 at 8:49 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Drink up!EXPAND
Drink up!
Photo by The Mexican
A A

Another year, another set of winners at the Golden Foodies Awards. And Rich Mead’s spectacular Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens walked away with two trophies: one expected, one not. It wasn’t a big surprise that Mead won for Chef of the Year: the man knows his way around vegetables the way Bach worked a harpsichord. But in a bit of an upset, Farmhouse also took top prize for Best Cocktails in Orange County.

Don’t get me wrong: the cocktails here are strong, inventive, and reasonably priced for its ZIP Code. But Farmhouse doesn’t get mentioned in the same breath as the 320 Mains, Orticas and Mercados of the world. That’ll hopefully change with the Golden Foodies victory, and will definitely happen if any classy winos try The Answer.

It’s a bittersweet dream: Benedictine, chartreuse, sweet vermouth, and rye—a bold counter to Mead’s delicate-yet-hearty creations. But it’s a perfect way to enjoy Farmhouse’s views, and to fend off the coming cold: strong, a tad bit syrupy, but multilayered and generous in its portion. Congrats to Mead and his team. And all other OC cocktail programs? #respect the legend.

2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Corona Del Mar, (949) 640-1415; farmhouserg.com

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >