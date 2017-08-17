menu

OC Grub Guide 8/17-8/23: Pints, Peppers and Paella!

OC Grub Guide 8/17-8/23: Pints, Peppers and Paella!

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 8:11 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Um, we ordered a large.
Um, we ordered a large.
Photo courtesy Paella Wine & Beer Festival
We're going big (and not going home) this week. Spicy-as-hell competitions kick things off. Bruno Serato has big numbers on the horizon. Plus, a podcast hitting a decade doesn't earn— it deserves a party! Are you ready for this week's Grub Guide? We think so.

As painful going in as it will be coming out.
As painful going in as it will be coming out.
Photo courtesy California Hot Sauce Expo

This Weekend: CA Hot Sauce Expo - Anaheim
Get your spicy on this weekend, as all things saucy and super hot make their way to The Grove. Food challenges galore to see who can endure the heat will be going down, so if you've got an iron stomach, we say GO FOR IT! It all culminates to the Guinness Book of World Records sanctioning another Carolina Reaper eating contest. We've seen this one before, and we don't envy those contestants. Our insides hurt just thinking about those peppers. For something a little more tame, Sunday also presents a Chihuahua pageant as well as a cocktail competition. Be sure to pack some Tums (or is it Pepto?). Ticket prices start as low as $10, so check it out. 2200 E Katella Ave, (714) 712-2700; www.cahotsauceexpo.com.

Um, we ordered a large.
Um, we ordered a large.
Photo courtesy Paella Wine & Beer Festival

Save the Date: Paella Wine & Beer Festival - Costa Mesa
A paella tour is making its way up California. San Diego is in the past, but OC is up next! Imagine if you will, 60 driven teams duking it out to be named best paella in the region. Did we mention the unlimited wine, beer and paella tastings? That's more sampling than even we're used to! Early bird tix are long gone, but there's still more to purchase. Schedule that sitter, because this is a 21-and-over event. Mark your calendar for the 26th at the Orange County Fair and Event Center and be ready to party! 88 Fair Dr, (714) 708-1500; www.paellawinefest.com.

Cheers!
Cheers!
Photo courtesy Javi Gonzalez

Tonight: Full Pint's 10th Anniversary at Smoqued California BBQ - Orange
Javi Gonzalez, friend and host of both TheFull Pint and The Slur Podcasts (Beeeeeeer!!) has teamed up with Arts District Brewing and Klatch Coffee to make a celebratory coffee porter on nitro. Find special food pairings and talk shop with Javi tonight in Old Towne Orange from 5-8 p.m. as it debuts. Oh, and Smoqued is the only joint in town pouring the stuff. Get your pre-Friday buzz already! 128 N Glassell St, (714) 633-7427; www.smoquedbbq.com.

Twice the News: Caterina's Club Update and Fundraiser - Huntington Beach/Tustin
Sir Bruno Serato's generosity continues, as he plans to start feeding approximately 500 additional children in the Huntington Beach area later this month. A ribbon cutting is planned for August 22 at the Boys & Girls Club, at which time he will start serving the initial 250 kids. Those in the area are invited to the 4 p.m. kickoff. In addition, Caterina's Club has their 12th Annual Red Carpet Gala that Sunday at Marconi Automotive Museum. Come support a worthy cause and donate. 1302 Industrial Dr, (714) 258-3001; www.marconimusuem.org.

Get started early
Get started early
Photo courtesy Coastal Kitchen

Updated Happy Hour: Coastal Kitchen - Dana Point
We're always on the look out for more happy hours. What makes Coastal Kitchen noteworthy is that we don't need to wait until 4 p.m. to get started on this one; they backed their time up to 3 p.m.! All priced below $10, grab a beer or have a wine pour. Then round it out with Chef's daily tacos, some pork belly and an order of fries. That PCH ocean air always makes things better. Hey, don't you have that 3 o'clock meeting in South County? 34091 Pacific Coast Hwy, (949) 449-2822; www.coastalkitchendanapoint.com.

Field-to-fork
Field-to-fork
Photo courtesy SFUA

Next Month: Solutions for Urban Agriculture Harvest Moon Celebration - Irvine
Tanaka Farms is the setting for SFUA's annual dinner, bringing together locally grown cuisine and chefs promoting solutions to end hunger. Familiar kitchen favorites include Provenance's Cathy Pavlos, Mesa's Niki Starr and Break of Dawn's Dee Nguyen. Join them for a casual (but purposeful) evening on the farm. Live music, a keynote speaker/filmmaker and craft beer await. While last year's event sold out, they've expanded the capacity to make room for more hungry diners on Friday, September 8. 5380 3/4 University Dr, (949) 653-2100; www.tanakafarms.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
