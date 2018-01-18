Grub Guide 1/18-1/24: All The Drinks

There's so much going on in the next week that our brain is having trouble processing. Thankfully, events like Newport Beach Restaurant Week extend to the 28th. Can't decide between beer, wine or whisky? We got you covered for all three!
Newport Beach Restaurant Week
With over 50 restaurants to choose from, deciding on where to spend your lunch/dinner just became a bit tougher. Use the filters provided to narrow down your search by location, price and type of cuisine. Our favorite bite from the media preview was a certain sandwich made by Sessions West Coast Deli. www.dinenb.com/restaurant-week.
Plan Ahead: A Tour Through Italy with Peter Neptune - Costa Mesa
The Master Sommelier's first of seven classes featuring the bustling wine region may be sold out, but the rest are ready and waiting for you. His February 21st focus will be on Tre Venzie. Reservations are $35 and purchased through Hi-Time's website. Cheers! 250 Ogle St., (949) 650-8463; www.hitimewine.net
Forks, Corks and Pork - Long Beach
This Sunday, Chef Paul Buchanan and Sous Chef Jeff Paletz of Primal Alchemy Catering, and Chef Alex McGroaty, plus Sous Chef Paul Morrison of 4th and Olive have a collaboration dinner just for you! Featuring four courses, amuse bouche and dessert, it's well worth the cost. Guarantee a seat by phoning 4th and Olive. 743 E. 4th Street, (562) 269-0731; www.4thandolive.com.
Coming Soon: Whisky Dinner at Bayside - Newport Beach
Five different tastes of Nikka Whisky await you at Bayside's pairing dinner on February 1. The $58 price tag begins at 6 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required. 900 Bayside Dr., (949) 721-1222; www.baysiderestaurant.com
Science on Tap - Old Towne Orange
A continuation of ChapmanU Science on Tap, next Monday's guest speaker is Dr. Laura Glynn. Her research explores the interplay between psychosocial, biological and behavioral processes. Join in on the discussion, or follow along and be enlightened. 143 N. Glassell St., (714) 997-2337; www.provisionsmarkets.com.
Viva Los Tacos - Santa Ana
There's still time to sign up for unlimited tacos! Presale may be long gone, but that shouldn't stop you from eating and drinking your way through the event. Familiarize yourself with the current vendors, so you can plan ahead. Did you catch our interview with the owners of Rollin' Creamery? 2800 N. Main St., (714) 547-7800; www.vivalostacosoc.com.
