OC Grub Guide 11/23-11/29: Giving Thanks

Photo courtesy Prego Mediterranean

Prego is Open (Again)! - Tustin

Loyal diners of Chef Ugo Allesina, this news is for you. As of Thanksgiving, Prego is back and reinvented as Prego Mediterranean. Occupying the former Bluewater Grill space, we've seen the exterior progress these last couple of months. Expect the solid Italian fare you've been missing, plus new Med-focused dishes like his Lobster and Shrimp Stuffed Sole or a Golden Beet Salad with caramelized onions. We look forward to hanging at the bar after a long work day. 2409 Park Ave, (949) 553-1333; www.pregooc.com.

Loving their new interior Photo courtesy Habana

Black Friday at Habana - Irvine

If you are one of the brave souls to be wandering the open malls tonight, make your first stop Spectrum for the bakery at newly opened Habana. From 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (you read that right), they'll be offering a number of sweet deals. First up, $100 gift certificates will be discounted to $75 for Black Friday only. While you're there, recharge with free coffee and samples of their Media Noche sandwiches. In addition, all visitors to the bakery will receive a mini trio of Black Out cookies. A meal, beverage, dessert and gift deal? We'll see you there. 708 Spectrum Center Dr, (949) 419-0100; www.restauranthabana.com.

Photo courtesy La Habra Tamale Festival

La Habra Tamale Festival

When you're feeling broke from the mall, do yourself a favor and head to La Habra for free admission to their annual tamale fest! Happening this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., you'll find all the fun along Euclid (between La Habra Boulevard and Lambert). Choose between a trio of entertainment stages, or help them set a record for the largest tamale making lesson at 11 a.m. Swing by later in the day to view the tree lighting ceremony and take a snap with Santa. Head over to their event site for parking, shuttle and vendor information. www.lahabratamalefestival.com.

Ho ho ho! Photo courtesy The Beachcomber

Cookies and Cocoa at Beachcomber - Newport Beach

Do you love a good tree lighting? Make plans for The Beachcomber on Saturday, December 2 to witness some holiday magic. Starting at 3 p.m., the waterfront dining room will offer passersby complimentary hot cider and cookies to snack on until the ceremony. A Santa appearance, caroling and crafts for sale will all be going on. Ease into December with their California Christmas Cocoa, featured above. That might be a reindeer Peep in the photo, but we're sure the shot of Baileys will cancel it out. 15 Crystal Cove, Corona del Mar; (949) 376-6900; www.thebeachcombercafe.com.

Brunch vibes OC Weekly archives

SeaLegs/SeaSalt Small Business Saturday Special - Huntington Beach

For every gift card purchased from the two Huntington Beach eateries, a matching one will be given to you for the same value. But hurry, this special is only going on this Saturday the 25th. Not a gift card kind of person? Treat someone to a holiday edition of Painting and Pinot at SeaLegs Wine Bar on December 12 or 13. Lastly, those who can't get enough prime rib can visit SeaSalt Woodfire Grill nightly between now and Christmas Eve for their $39.95 special. Your meaty meal will include mashed potatoes with gravy, salad, green beans and bread for the all-encompassing price. SeaLegs is at 21022 Beach Blvd, (714) 536-5700, www.sealegswinebar.com; SeaSalt is at 21214 Beach Blvd, (714) 804-5545, www.seasaltwoodfiregrill.com.

