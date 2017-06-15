OC Grub Guide 6/15-6/21: Open, Open, Open!

We'll take four! Taco Brat

We've got another one of those fortunate weeks where you can pretty much do something different each day, if you really wanted to. Hop a trolley, eat some cheese, give blood or eat some tacos. You'll always find something going on in our Grub Guide.

Seafood? Not for long. Anne Marie Panoringan

King's Fish House Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive - Huntington Beach

If you're one of the lucky ones who has boatloads of iron coursing through your veins, then give back to the community this Friday. The American Red Cross will be at Bella Terra's King's Fish House from noon to 6 p.m., accepting donations. Walk-ins are always welcome, just be sure to fuel up afterwards (maybe with some seafood?). Plan ahead and book your time at www.redcrossblood.org, code: KingsHB. 7691 Edinger Ave, (714) 793-1177; www.kingsfishhouse.com.

We'll take four! Taco Brat

Taco Brat Opening Weekend - Costa Mesa

What do you get when you serve a menu consisting of sausages and tasty tacos? Thomas Curran's nearly open Taco Brat, that's what! Swing by this Saturday to be part of opening week festivities, including free t-shirt giveaways for the next seven days and the opportunity to win free Taco Brat for an entire year. Did we mention the beer garden? 2101 Harbor Blvd, (657) 346-2005; www.tacobrat.com.

EXPAND Ride, Sally, ride! Photo courtesy Kitchen Table PR

Balboa Peninsula Trolley Begins Service - Newport Beach

The only way you can top "free" is by throwing in transportation, and that's exactly what the City of Newport Beach has done. With 18 stops along the route, locals and visitors can cruise along the peninsula without the constant hassle of looking for parking. Speaking of parking, those hopping on can leave their vehicle at Hoag Hospital's lower lot, found at Coast Highway and Hoag Drive. This weekend-only trolley will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through September 3 (the only exception being 4th of July). Restaurants found along the route include Bear Flag Fish Company (Stop 2), Dory Deli (Stop 4) and Ruby's Diner (Stop 11). Check out the city website for more details. Service begins this Saturday.

All the eats Sushi Roku

Sushi Roku celebrates 2nd anniversary - Newport Beach

Anyone that loves sushi will tell you quality seafood isn't cheap. And when the team at Newport's Sushi Roku decides to throw down, they don't mess around. Stop by next Monday and Tuesday for one of the best deals we'll be reporting this month. Visit their Fashion Island dining room for dinner on either day for 50% off the entire food menu. SERIOUSLY! In addition to the special, they'll also be serving an exclusive anniversary menu. We previewed the dishes this week, and many are worthy of your consideration. Uni lovers will order the special toast, featuring bites topped with red, green and black caviar. A Summer Ramen of Bincho grilled prawns, poached egg, crispy mushroom and miso sesame soy sauce was perfect for the person in your group that doesn't eat sushi. Remember to bust out your Instagram for Carnival Cake that literally gets lit and an Anniversary Roku Fusion cocktail that's vodka-based and bubbly (have Boomerang on the ready when it arrives at the table). 327 Newport Center Dr, (949) 706-3622; www.innovativedining.com.

Bring me your finest meats and cheeses! Photo courtesy SideDoor

Also next week: Cheese Takeover at SideDoor - Corona del Mar

One of the best reasons to head to SideDoor is their stellar cheese and charcuterie service. Between the selection, presentation and taste, it's a no-brainer to order with a beer or cocktail. They recently began a monthly "cheese takeover", featuring different creameries. This month, SideDoor welcomes Cypress Grove to their establishment. We've enjoyed their cheese in the past, and know you will, too. CG cheese will also make its way onto select menu items, so you'll get your dose of dairy either way. A five-piece board will run you $28. 3801 E Coast Hwy, (949) 717-4322; www.sidedoorcdm.com.

EXPAND AYCE madness Culinary Promotions