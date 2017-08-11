menu

Shiso Naughty at Ra Sushi, Our Drink of the Week!

White Girl Frosé at SeaLegs At the Beach, Our Drink of the Week!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Shiso Naughty at Ra Sushi, Our Drink of the Week!

Friday, August 11, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Commence eye roll.EXPAND
Commence eye roll.
Edwin Goei
A A

It always happens. Whether or not I have any intention going to Ra Sushi whenever I'm wandering The District in Tustin, I somehow always end up there. There are several practical reasons. The happy hour lasts until 7 p.m., which is as late as Auld Dubliner across the way. But ultimately, it's the guilt over my previous day's caloric intake that makes its sushi win out over Auld Dubliner's fish and chips.

Predictably, the sushi wasn't great, especially the Viva Las Vegas Roll, a deep-fried abomination that seems to have been put together from the spare parts of other rolls. But the drink I sipped to wash it down made up for it.

Despite being named Shiso Naughty, an eye-roll inducing name if ever there was one, the pink liquid—made from Skyy Pineapple Vodka, X-rated Liquor, yuzu and shiso—tasted as though it was an alcoholic version of a bottle of Snapple Kiwi-Strawberry. It's sticky. It's sweet. And it's probably be the only thing I'll be ordering the next time I inevitably end up here.

Ra Sushi at The District, 2401 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 566-1700

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >