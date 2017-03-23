Here's Pictures of Taco Truck Food That Santa Ana Calls a 'Special Danger' to the City

For the first time since I started this column 14 years ago, I'm not going to tell ustedes where to eat. Instead, a call to action: The Santa Ana City Council wants to pass regulations that will legislate nearly all of the taco trucks in town out of existence. Reason? Because loser NIMBYers and politicians deem them a "special danger" to residents. Fuck that.

The loncheros are mulling their legal options. In the meanwhile, here are photos from three amazing taco trucks I recently discovered, all of which would be illegal under SanTana's new ordinance. Patronize your favorite lonchera this week to support their cause, and remember: Carne asada is not a crime.

Quesadilla The Mexican

Taco de nopal The Mexican