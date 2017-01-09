Sabre Toothed Squirrel by Smog City Brewing at The American Dream, Our Beer of the Week!

EXPAND Glug glug glug! the Butcher

Surf City? Try Brew City. Home to the pioneering Brewbakers, the award-winning Riip Brewing and Beachwood Brewing, and the tasty suds of 4 Sons Brewery, and the city is finally getting attention for its booze scene outside of ever-classic Main Street. Latest in town, courtesy of Pacific City: The American Dream, where 60 taps offer local craft brews and a rotating menu of some of the best and freshest craft beers America has to offer. IPA's, Sours, Stouts, Lagers—the knowledgeable staff here satisfies everyone from the novice to the snobbiest snob. If you don't see your favorite brew, just ask Dakota if it's available; he will do his best to procure your desired Pale Ale or DIPA.

The menu is delightfully burgercentric, and French fries are another specialty of the house. But I recommend the Fried Buffalo Cauliflower: perfect sauce, not too spicy, just the right amount of Buffalo. Ranch or Bleu Cheese? The sauces are all made in-house. The menu will eventually expand, but for now let's drink some beer!

Dirty Bastard by Founders Brewing Company (8.5% ABV) is a Scotch Ale that used 10 different malts in the brewing process. Tasty AF! Rich, smooth and malty, it's so enjoyable that you don't notice the 8.5% at all.

Blazing World by Modern Times (6.8% ABV) was listed in the IPA category, but there is a good amount of malt to set the foundation. It's the best of both worlds: hoppy and malty, very complex flavor profile, the type of beer that beer nerds live for. Boing! But I especially loved the Sabre Toothed Squirrel (7% ABV) by Smog City Brewing of Torrance. A beautiful American Amber Ale, it's a wonderful blend of hops and malt, and pairs nicely with the 55 Chevy Burger.

Here's your American dream: 60 taps of craft beer + delicious grub+ beautiful sunsets= YOU!!

The American Dream, 21058 Pacific Coast Hwy., Ste 130, Huntington Beach, (714) 374-1330; www.theamericandreamhb.com