Russ Bendel Adds Olea to His Roster of OC Restaurants

Russ Bendel, the restaurateur behind the excellent Vine in San Clemente and sublime Ironwood in Laguna Hills, uses the three-worded slogan "Cellar. Craft. Cook" to describe his wine-country-cuisine concept. But as he debuts Olea in Newport Beach, his third restaurant, it might as well be "Rinse. Lather. Repeat."

Now, at all three of his eateries, you can get the same crispy duck wings shellacked in a Meyer-lemon-and-honey glaze as an appetizer, then move on to a main course of the Jidori-chicken schnitzel. And as I said in my review of Ironwood, this chicken schnitzel—which is so large you could wear it as a scarf—is a masterpiece. For something that should've been as heavy as a piece of deep-fried, county-fair decadence, it's extraordinarily light. It possesses the perfect ratio of crispy breadcrumb to moist meat—as good as a piece of white meat chicken could ever hope to be.

If Bendel and his executive chef, Jared Cook, should open a fourth, fifth or, heck, hundredth restaurant, I don't doubt the schnitzel is going to be at the top of the menu. It's their Big Mac, the dish that can breed more locations since it's so coveted by its customers. One night at Olea, I saw a man devouring his schnitzel with his arms cradling the plate to protect it from his tablemates. And he's right to hog it. Although it's huge—enough for two—you want it all to yourself. Everything about the dish is precious: every morsel of that chicken, every nub of its spaetzel, every speck of the gravy.