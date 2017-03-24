menu


RumHaven Coconut Liqueur, Our Drink of the Week!

Friday, March 24, 2017 at 5:31 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Drink up!
Drink up!
Courtesy of RumHaven
Wanna tiki, but can’t tell your Bali Hai from your Corpse Reviver? Then head over to 320 Main in Seal Beach. Too far? Hitch a ride. Don’t like strangers? Buy a bottle of RumHaven.

Coconut water ain’t my favorite beverage—too thick, with a sweetness too muddled by savoriness. But it becomes a wonderful elixir in rum, and RumHaven ups the ante in its coconut liqueur. The drink is paradise in a shot glass: refreshing, sweet, easy as-is and even easier mixed in a cocktail. RumHaven’s worth is such that Mr. Hi-Time carries it, but let’s give some love today to Grape Press Liquor, a delightful little shop fighting the good fight in Anaheim Hills, an area whose contribution to OC liquor culture was the late, great Foxfire. Bruh: get some RumHaven and those lonely MILFs will be on you like Ginger and the Professor.

Find RumHaven at the Grape Press Liquor, 464 S. Anaheim Hills Rd., Anaheim, (714) 998-2222.

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

