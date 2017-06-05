Rorschach Coffee Brown w/Bangarang Coffee Roasters at Asylum Brewing, Our Beer of the Week!

EXPAND Rorschach Coffee Brown w/Bangarang Coffee at Asylum Brewing in Anaheim CA the Butcher

Stop me if you think I'm repeating myself...but here it goes: Another brewery has opened in Anaheim aka Ale-a-heim. A big OC Weekly welcome to Asylum Brewing Company, now opened for a few months by Hoparazzi Brewing and Bottle Logic Brewing. Man, at this point they should rename La Palma Avenue, Calle de Cerveza or IPA Lane! There are currently 7 breweries and tasting rooms along Brewery Boulevard, all pouring delicious brews and all slightly different from the others, Lyft your way on a personal tour and #fuckuber.

Asylum Brewing is small and chill. Old school rock sets the mood for great conversation while you drink from a solid line-up of freshly brewed beers. Kogi Taco Truck was there the night I visited, and expect other trucks to stop by. Asylum is pet-friendly, so pack up Fido for a little beer run. They're pouring six beers right now and soon they will have crowlers—CROWLERS!!!

Fair Weathered Friend West Coast Pale Ale (4.7% ABV) is hop-forward with no bitter aftertaste. This is a good solid pale ale, crisp with hops, smooth with malt. Enjoy a few of these while you watch our local baseball team kick some baseball butt on the big screen TV.

Casanova Frankenstein Imperial Stout (9.5% ABV) is YUM! Super fresh with rich chocolate notes, not too sweet, very enjoyable. Ask for a taster of the Casanova Frankenstein blended with the cold brewed coffee...holy fudge! The coffee is from Bangarang Roasters in Fullerton and take it from this #coffeesnob, it's BOMB! which brings us to...

Rorschach Coffee Brown (6.2% ABV) with Bangarang Coffee. The bartender poured my pint and I could smell the delicious aroma of the rich coffee as he set it on the bar in front of me. Local breweries have collaborated with local coffee roasters for awhile now but I had never reacted to just the smell of the beer like I did with the Rorschach. And the taste did not disappoint: The brown ale on it's own was full flavored and toasty, the coffee is a roast from Ecuador, tasty AF and together they are a perfect match! In a Rorschach kind of way ;p

Asylum Brewing Co., 2970 E. La Palma Ave., Ste. D, Anaheim, (949) 396-2099; www.asylumbrewing.beer