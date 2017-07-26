menu

Eat This Now: Chiles Rellenos en Caldo at Restaurant Mary

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 5:25 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
All summer, the big meme for millennial Mexicans on both sides of the border has been to complain about mamis serving them caldos (hot soups) during the summer, which only shows how stupid they are. The rest of the world knows that a boiling bowl of potage cools down bodies far better than a cold beer. But since when have Mexicans cared about facts and food? We eat lead-laced candies, for chrissakes.

So to fight the fresas, order the chiles relllenos en caldo at Restaurant Mary, one of the most criminally unappreciated Mexican restaurants in OC. All it is: potato soup with carrots, boiled onions, and a garlic clove—it would play great in County Kerry. But this is the soup that Mexican moms prepare when they make chiles rellenos, and Restaurant Mary’s version are straight from home: fleshy, cheesy, a tad spicy, and with just the slightest coat of batter that melts right into the soup. It’s the best non- pozole/birria/menudo Mexican soup in la naranja, and there’s more for you since stupid Mexican millennials ain’t eating it right now. And we wonder why enough of us don’t go to college...

Restaurant Mary, 1819 S. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 547-1744

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

