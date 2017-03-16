OC Grub Guide 3/16-3/22: Money, Mezcal And Michael Mina!

Let's taco about it! Anne Marie Panoringan

Hey, that's a pretty sweet combination of ideas. From Long Beach to Monarch Beach, pizza to panela, it's a delicious assortment of to-do items. We couldn't decide what's our favorite, so we're gonna enjoy them all. Depending on what you choose, you can show some support or celebrate along— everybody wins!

EXPAND Celebrating all the good things Photo courtesy Sol Cocina

MOLES & MEZCAL Festival at SOL Cocina - Newport Beach

Chef Deb Schneider and Beverage Director Colin Pflugradt are offering two inspired cocktails and four mole specials all month long, "While all tequilas are a type of mezcal, not all mezcals are tequila," per Pflugradt. Sip on a Pomegranate Cinnamon, with Kimo Blanco Mezcal and pomegranate juice; or their Blackberry Basil, featuring Vida Mezcal and muddled fresh berries. The quartet of special dishes include Mole Negro on Stuffed Chicken Breast, Duck Mole Manchamanteles And A Corn Poblano Tamale, Mole Verde With Shrimp-Stuffed California Squid, and the spicy Border Chile Colorado Con Carne. Choose your preferred mole flavor and dig in! 251 E Coast Hwy, (949) 675-9800; www.solcocina.com.

In crust we trust Photo courtesy PizzaRev

PizzaRev Pays It Forward - La Habra

Stepping up the standard of how businesses fundraise and give back to the community, the La Habra branch of PizzaRev's brand is doing something unheard of. According to owner Ron Lieberman, "Our goal is to share PizzaRev La Habra's unending loyalty and commitment with the La Habra community through our 'Pay It Forward' campaign, and we are excited to rally residents and visitors alike to help raise funds for our beloved community." For the next six (6) months, they will donate 100 percent of its profits to local charities and community organizations. With the help of the La Habra Collective Group, youth groups, public parks, hospitals and more will benefit from their generosity. To think that our pizza purchase will benefit an entire city's infrastructure is a great feeling. 1841 W Imperial Hwy, (562) 691-0190; www.pizzarev.com.

All Month: Puesto & Foodbeast Taco for Charity - Irvine

Puesto Irvine's Taco of the Month promises a buck from the sale of each one goes to charity. For March, Chef Katy Smith collaborated with the gang at Foodbeast for a Panela En Verde version. Vegetarian and gluten-free, monies raised will go towards the Golden Rule Charity. We like the addition of kumquats to this taco especial. Great for a meatless Monday, Friday, or any day that ends in 'Y'. 8577 Irvine Ctr Dr, (949) 608-9990; www.eatpuesto.com.

This guy understands what it means to help a friend out. Photo by LP Hastings

Farm Lot 59 Fundraiser at Roe Seafood - Long Beach

In LBC, Farm Lot 59 not only grows produce for many local restaurants, they hold events throughout the year (one of them was a brunch series we attended). Recently, there's been vandalism and safety concerns surrounding the property. The best way to remedy this problem is by powering the farm lot with electricity. Well, it ain't cheap to do that— $15,000 to be exact. Roe Seafood has stepped up to host a fundraiser on the 22nd. Held from 4-7 p.m., 100% of proceeds from signature appetizers and cocktails will go towards the farm. Plus, 10% of Roe's menu profits that night will be added in. Silent auction items and DJ spinning tunes will make the evening a social one. 5374 E 2nd St, (562) 546-7110; www.roeseafood.com.

EXPAND Your destiny awaits Photo courtesy Stonehill Tavern

Michael Mina Meet and Greet - Dana Point

This one time, we were fortunate enough to spend the day with Michael Mina. Well, your opportunity to meet this award-winning chef is coming March 24. Interested parties will begin the evening at 33North lounge for refreshments before heading into their choice of AVEO or Stonehill Tavern for dinner. Dessert is back at 33North, where Mina will socialize with guests. The progressive dinner commences at 6:30 p.m., and ticket prices range from $65-$95, depending on where you have dinner. 1 Monarch Beach Resort, (949) 234-3900; www.monarchbeachresort.com.

Light up the night! Photo courtesy Sapphire Laguna

Sapphire 10th Anniversary Dinner - Laguna Beach

How does a globally-inspired restaurant celebrate a decade of deliciousness? By throwing the ultimate dinner party, of course! This one-night-only, family-style meal is set for Tuesday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. Priced at $55, expect some of their greatest hits, so make those reservations now. Also in store: a "Brown Bag Wine Contest". Guess a bottle of mystery wine correctly, and win it for your table! We shall drink to that.1200 S Coast Hwy, (949) 715-9888; www.sapphirellc.com.