menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Lt. Archie Hicox at Puzzle Bar, Our Drink of the Week!

Friday, June 9, 2017 at 5:58 a.m.
By Cynthia Rebolledo
The glorious Lt. Archie HicoxEXPAND
The glorious Lt. Archie Hicox
Cynthia Rebolledo
A A

La Mirada for cocktails? Abso-pinche-lutely. Puzzle Bar has quietly created one of North OC's (Yeah, La Mirada is in Los Angeles County, but it's as much OC as Huntington Beach is the 909) best cocktail programs for three years now. Owner and bar manager Kevin Lee has 30 house-made bitters in stock, the better to highlight his many liqueurs, cordials, amari aperitifs, vermouths and ginger beer in stock.

Even on a Friday night, Puzzle isn't too crowded—go change that. Go hang at the bar, and order the Lt. Archie Hicox.

A full-bodied cocktail that shows off the rich smokiness of 10-year Laphroaig scotch, it's blended with bitter-sweet house-made Campari-style amaro, salted caramel dry vermouth, and sharp dashes of aromatic bitters, spicy cinnamon bitters and Madagascar bourbon vanilla bitters (did we mention all made from scratch?). The infusion of sweet and salty accentuates all the flavors for a long, malty finish. Add a flaming orange twist for a redolent final accent, and you have a glorious bastard of a cocktail.

Puzzle Bar, 14740 Beach Blvd., La Mirada, (714) 521-0079. Instagram: @puzzlelamirada

Cynthia Rebolledo
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >