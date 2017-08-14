On the Line: The Rye Truck

Alan, Sara and Kyle. AKA The Rye Truck Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Bread makes the world go 'round. Croissants for brekkie, sammiches at lunch and rolls for dinner. So when I started following The Rye Truck on Instagram, it was only a matter of time before I could chase them down to purchase pastry and request an interview. Sara Lezama is the luxe lonchera's voice, but the founding team includes her husband Kyle Titterud and brother Alan Lezama.

How did you decide on pursuing a career in pastry?

I grew up loving the kitchen. I remember at a small age thinking that the oven was magical— all the amazing things that came out of it. I couldn't wait to do it on my own. I've been baking solo since the fifth grade.

One stereotype about your industry, and whether it's true.

Currently in the pastry and baking industry, you have a huge influx of extremely sweet and over-the-top products. I think a lot of people are associating most pastries and baked goods with being unhealthy/an indulgence. And for the most part it's completely true! We have made it our mission to drive baking in the opposite direction! 100% organic and solar-powered.

What is your guilty pleasure food?

PIZZA!

What do you recommend for first-timers, and what are your best-sellers?

For first-timers I would recommend something savory and something sweet. It's the best way to get to know us. The Peruvian empanadas and bacon scones have been selling out; they would definitely be our best-selling savory items. The strawberry poppy seed tarts and our chocolate chip cookies are crushing the sweet game right now!

The brownie sounds so different. Tell me about how you came up with the flavor profile.

Honestly, I was craving chocolate and blueberries! And I thought what better way to eat the two together; both are crunchy on the outside and gooey on the inside.

Name a recent food find.

Our most recent food find was this past weekend in San Francisco at The Mill by Josey Baker. They are making these giant pizzas with locally sourced fresh veggies on top, and they may be one of the best things we have ever tasted!

You're making breakfast for yourself; what are you having?

Being so busy, we really only get one day a week together to make a good family breakfast. So when we do, we go all out. We love making our whole grain, naturally leavened pancakes with blueberries and a fried egg. We have the cutest, old tangerine tree in our front yard, so when it's in season we juice that too!

I noticed you carried Stumptown Coffee. How did you decide on them?

This question is complicated. We recently made the change to Arcade Coffee Roasters in Riverside. We want to collaborate with a smaller brand and people who are more local. Arcade is amazing! I encourage all coffee fans to try them out. They care a great deal about what goes into the product and what they are serving the community.

Getting their hands dirty: Kyle and Sara Photo by Brian Feinzimer

How did you and Kyle meet?

Our mutual friend asked me to come over and check out a comic book collection they had found (laughs).

Tell us something most people don't know about you.

That I decided to be a vegetarian at the young age of 10, and have been ever since.

Do you have any skills that have nothing to do with food?

I love to build! My husband and I are currently working on a beautiful wood pastry case.

Favorite places to eat:

Currently, our favorite place is The Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar. Chef Rich Mead is bringing farm-to-table (or as they like to say it, field-to-fork) to Orange County, and it's amazing!

Last thing you looked up online:

How to build a wood-fired oven. Yes, that's our plan for baking bread this fall/winter season.

Hardest lesson you've learned:

How essential it is to find people who believe in what you're doing.

What is your goal for The Rye Truck: A brick-and-mortar, another truck or something else?

Our plans are to open up a brick-and-mortar sometime next year. In the meantime, we will be launching Rye Goods Co this fall. It will be a bakery delivery service and website that will showcase everything we are doing, in hopes to get more people on board with eating local and responsible. We will be milling fresh grains from the Tehachapi Project for all our goods.

What profession would you like to try if you weren't in this business?

Micro farming. Always dreamed of moving to a small town and growing beautiful things.

