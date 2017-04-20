Grub Guide 4/20-4/26: Bruno, Brews And Buffalo Wings

Beer + Dinner = Love Photo courtesy Brouwerij West

As the days get longer and warmer, we find more to do after the sun goes down. Whether it's food, beverage or fundraisers, there's enough to keep you out and about for the foreseeable future. Our Grub Guide is there for you!

Help rebuild Anaheim White House! Meranda Carter/OC Weekly

TONIGHT: Caterina's Club & Anaheim White House fundraiser - Newport Beach

Stop by Fletcher Jones Motorcars this evening to support a worthy cause. Chef Bruno Serato and Garth Blumenthal invite you to their reception featuring entertainment and hors d'oeuvres from 6-9 p.m. The highlight of the evening will be a live auction to raise money for both Caterina's Club, responsible for feeding local youth, and the rebuild of Anaheim White House. Tickets available for $100. 3300 Jamboree Rd, (949) 718-3000; www.fjmercedes.com.

All sorts of goodness Anne Marie Panorignan

Lagunitas Tap Takeover at The Pizza Press - Huntington Beach

If you're not lucky enough to read this in time, print out their coupon for free pizza, and head to the beach today for their grand opening, we've got a consolation prize for ya. Stop by tomorrow starting at 6 p.m. for some signature IPA, Pils, Lil Sumpin' Sumpin' and super hoppy Waldo's Special Ale. Play your cards right, and you may also win a prize! Bonus: locate the designated spots, and you can use their plug/USB outlets to charge your device while you dine. 150 5th St; www.thepizzapress.com.

Pizza pizza! Courtesy Rance's Chicago Pizza

Rance's Debuts Chicken Wings - Long Beach

Starting this weekend, check out the newest items on Rance's Chicago Pizza menu in the LBC: chicken wings! Flavors include Spicy Thai Peanut, Bourbon Maple Bacon and Buffalo. A trio of new specialty pizza flavors can also be ordered— Chorizo & BBQ Chicken, Pulled Pork and Buffalo Chicken. 5258 E Second St, (562) 786-5566; www.rancespizza.com.

Remy Martin takes over Mercado - Santa Ana

This announcement is simple and to the point. Head towards DTSA and prepare to get your drink on this Saturday evening at Mercado. All spirits Remy Martin will be at your disposal. Need we say more? 301 N Spurgeon, (714) 338-2446; www.mercadomodern.com.

Brouwerij West Dinner - Laguna Beach

If driving to San Pedro for a pint of beer is far for you, then head to Harvest Restaurant inside The Ranch at Laguna Beach next week for a special pairing dinner. Five courses with Chef Imbelli and Brewer Brian Mercer await you on the 25th. Arrive at 6:30 for the initial brew of Popfuji with hamachi crudo, sundried tomato shrimp cocktail and smoked gouda gougeres. Contact Harvest directly for information and reservations. 31106 S Coast Hwy, (949) 715-1376; www.theranchlb.com.

