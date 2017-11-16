OC Grub Guide - 11/16-11/22: Drink Up!

Craft beer, boutique wine and our favorite Vietnamese iced coffee all in the same guide? They say things happen in threes, so it's time to make the most of this trifecta. If you need some eats with your drinks, we've got you covered, too. Seriously, though. This is a pretty diverse selection of nourishment, even for us.

Truly good Anne Marie Panoringan

Squash Pie Thanksgiving Orders From True Food Kitchen - Newport Beach

Our first encounter with squash pie was during one of those designated Restaurant Weeks. It's the first thing we think of when someone says True Food Kitchen, and whole pies will be waiting for you if you pre-order now. The last day they'll be accepting requests is Sunday the 19th. This vegan and gluten-free wonder is made with a graham crust, winter spices and finished with vegan coconut milk whipped cream. A full pie is $22 a pop, and you can either stop by Fashion Island or place the order by phone. 451 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, (949) 644-2400; www.truefoodkitchen.com.

EXPAND You say tamale; we say lunch Photo courtesy Taco Rosa

Taco Rosa Tamale Classes - various locations

It's never a bad time for tamales, but they are definitely popular this time of the year. If you've always wanted to learn how to make your own, there are still a few spots available for this weekend's trio of tutorials being held throughout OC and taught by Chef Ivan Calderon. On Saturday afternoon (1-3:30 p.m.), Taco Rosa in Irvine will be hosting. The Newport Beach branch will host this Sunday from 4-6:30 p.m.. And Monday from 3-5:30 p.m., Taco Mesa in Orange will teach. All classes are $50, and include a dozen tamales, one quart of sauce, one tasty beverage and apps to eat (instead of stare at) during the demo. Call (949) 720-0980 to pre-pay and reserve your spot to experience fresh tamales made with non-GMO corn. www.tacorosa.com.

Po-kay Photo courtesy Poke Me

Poke Me's 5th Grand Opening - Irvine (again!)

We're always more surprised than most when a business decides to set up shop in Irvine for a second time. Not only must there be a demand, but they can afford the rent! The poke phenomenon isn't going away, so the gang at Poke Me is riding the wave with their fifth overall location near Culver/405 at University Park Center. Starting at noon today, they'll be giving away 25 free poke burritos to the first 25 in line. Those same 25 will be eligible to score free poke for a year, but only one will win (the rest receive swag bags). 18066 Culver Dr, Irvine; www.pokeme.net.

Santa Barbara without the 101 traffic Photo courtesy Boutique Wine Club

Limited-Release Santa Barbara Wines Coming to Costco - Fountain Valley

Small-production wineries normally do not have the distribution in place to attract buyers outside of locals and those who stumble upon their winery. Boutique Wine Club wants to change that. Starting this weekend, they'll have a selection of 6 bottles specially priced at $49.95 and conveniently packaged for your gift-giving or party planning needs at Fountain Valley's Costco. Per Co-Founder Bob Sweeney, "Once we explained the concept to winemakers, they immediately said, "Count me in!" Great wine shouldn't only be available to people who only live near wineries; wine is made for everyone to experience. Having the Boutique Wine Sampler at Fountain Valley Costco makes incredible wine accessible to so many people who have no access to it otherwise. It's the perfect way to try new wines, learn what you like, have a great date night or give to a friend for the holidays." 17900 Newhope St, Fountain Valley, (714) 434-0502; www.boutiquewinebox.com.

A perfect pairing Photo courtesy BLKdot Coffee

BLKdot Coffee Grand Opening - Laguna Beach

Shout out to our Favorite Vietnamese Iced Coffee in OC on their future grand opening of location #2! Check out the new spot off PCH this Saturday and learn why their coffee is referred to as "crack" by their fans. 656 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, (949) 371-0228; www.blkdotcoffee.com.

Photo courtesy Brew Ho Ho