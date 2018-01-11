Photastic Broth at Sup Noodle Bar [Hole in the Wall]

The broth on its own is fantastic: a standard-looking bowl of steaming-hot pho sets itself apart from the rest with its strongly flavorful bone broth and fragrant spices. We recommend coming in for lunch because, come dinner time, Sup Noodle Bar is packed until closing, and you'll want to take your time slurping down the pho.

The small restaurant is located off Buena Park's stretch of Beach Boulevard, our very own K-Town (a.k.a. Buena Korea), equipped with eateries offering all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue), Korean fried chicken, dumplings and more. It's become such the hotspot that Koreatown hot shots now frequently open an OC branch here (e.g., Kang Ho-Dong Baekjeong).

EXPAND Scotch egg meets bao Cynthia Rebolledo