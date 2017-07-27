menu

Perry's Pizza Is as Delicious in Its Newish Huntington Beach Location as it Was in Newport Beach

Legado Bar + Kitchen in Laguna Niguel Can Be Uneven, But the Regulars Don't Mind


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Perry's Pizza Is as Delicious in Its Newish Huntington Beach Location as it Was in Newport Beach

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 5:18 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Square slice heavenEXPAND
Square slice heaven
Photo by the Mexican
A A


I still miss the old Perry's Pizza next to the Newport Pier, which closed in 2014 after 40 years. Its square slices were a great companion with which to wander around the Peninsula or to try to sneak into the Lido Theater (a great way to hide pizza? One of those big legal folders that expands like an accordion). But to be honest? Its newish Huntington Beach location off Brookhurst Avenue is better. The view is a Trader Joe's parking lot—but right next to Perry's is TKO Records. It's inland—but the small space's windows open up completely during the summertime, lending a coastal feel. More important, the change has injected Perry's with a vibrancy that made it not only a quick favorite in its new neighborhood, but also one with a plan for the future.

On tap? A bunch of Ballast Point suds. There are succulent prime rib sliders on Thursday and crunchy chicken parmesan sliders for happy hour the rest of the week to accompany the other subs. Old pictures of the Newps regulars decorate the tables, and the Perry's Pizza logo—has a wooden roller ever looked more welcoming?—is brighter than ever. But the roasted-cherry-tomatoes appetizer, bright and light and fabulous, is something you'd be served at Mozza. And the fancy salads draw in the ladies who lunch, the type who would usually never be seen next to a pizza parlor even if you spotted them a week of Pilates. Pizzerias dot HB like loncheras in SanTana, so the folks here know that to have a run like the one at the original spot, they had to evolve—but do it right.

Everything Perry's does is delicious, and I wish I liked beer so I could knock back one of its famous milk jugs of brew. I always get the same order: Perry's Special, a hefty garden salad and two Sicilian slices. I never finish the salad because I immediately need to get my pizza fix. That chewy crust, the tangier-than-usual sauce with just a rumor of heat, the cheese that stretches like hot caramel, the grease that turns the paper plates upon which each slice comes translucent—simplicity at its finest.

Perry's Pizza, 21411 Brookhurst St., Huntington Beach, (714) 593-2800; www.perryspizza.net.

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Perry's Pizza
More Info
More Info

21411 Brookhurst St.
Huntington Beach, CA 92646

714-593-2800

www.perryspizza.net

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >