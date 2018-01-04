Our Top Places for Healthy Eats

We can't stop eating! To take away our eggnog-and-tamale-overdose guilt, we've put together a list of spots serving up healthy dishes that are actually delicious.

Urban Plates

Since the opening of its first eatery at the Highlands Shopping Center in Del Mar in 2011, Urban Plates has won over patrons with its commitment to organic and sustainably sourced ingredients to provide delicious scratch-made meals at an affordable price. It features a wide variety of menu options such as honey-mustard oven-baked salmon served with sesame kelp noodles and herb-grilled chicken with broccolini. For indulgence without the guilt, order the tofu vegetable curry—slow-cooked with a green curry-coconut sauce, organic carrots, daikon, zucchini, red bell peppers, organic apple and ginger, then served with mashed potatoes or white and brown rice. 26661 Aliso Creek Rd., Ste. B, Aliso Viejo, (949) 424-6160; also at 3413 E. Imperial Hwy., Brea, (714) 462-9885; 3972 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine, (949) 387-2600; and 13380 Jamboree Rd., Irvine, (714) 332-6272; www.urbanplates.com.

Purple taquitos Courtesy of Seabirds Kitchen