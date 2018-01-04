 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Tofu and Vegetable Curry BraiseEXPAND
Tofu and Vegetable Curry Braise
Courtesy of Urban Plates

Our Top Places for Healthy Eats

Cynthia Rebolledo | January 4, 2018 | 6:27am
AA

We can't stop eating! To take away our eggnog-and-tamale-overdose guilt, we've put together a list of spots serving up healthy dishes that are actually delicious.

Urban Plates
Since the opening of its first eatery at the Highlands Shopping Center in Del Mar in 2011, Urban Plates has won over patrons with its commitment to organic and sustainably sourced ingredients to provide delicious scratch-made meals at an affordable price. It features a wide variety of menu options such as honey-mustard oven-baked salmon served with sesame kelp noodles and herb-grilled chicken with broccolini. For indulgence without the guilt, order the tofu vegetable curry—slow-cooked with a green curry-coconut sauce, organic carrots, daikon, zucchini, red bell peppers, organic apple and ginger, then served with mashed potatoes or white and brown rice. 26661 Aliso Creek Rd., Ste. B, Aliso Viejo, (949) 424-6160; also at 3413 E. Imperial Hwy., Brea, (714) 462-9885; 3972 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine, (949) 387-2600; and 13380 Jamboree Rd., Irvine, (714) 332-6272; www.urbanplates.com.

Purple taquitos
Purple taquitos
Courtesy of Seabirds Kitchen

Seabirds Kitchen
From luxe lonchera to brick-and-mortar (recently expanding to Long Beach), Seabirds continues to dish out delicious seasonal-vegan fare. This is a restaurant that has managed to appeal to vegans and non-vegans alike with dishes such as its beloved beer-battered avocado tacos, creamy butternut enchiladas stuffed with black beans and maitake mushrooms in a roasted pasilla pepper sauce. If you've never been, we recommend starting with the purple taquitos—three crunchy taquitos filled with purple potatoes and topped with chipotle sour cream, fermented curtido and tangy almond feta. 2930 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, (714) 549-2584; 975 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 317-5545; www.seabirdskitchen.com.

Healthy overdose
Healthy overdose
Rick Piñon Delgado

Blue Bowl Superfoods
Start with a base of açaí, pitaya or steel-cut oats, then work your way through vitamin-rich garnishes such as chia seeds, cacao nibs and goji berries. Top it off with some creamy almond butter, fresh fruit and agave. Try a different combination every time that's tasty, full of antioxidants and healthy AF. 417 S. Main St., Orange, (714) 876-5309; www.mybluebowl.com.

You pick what you eat
You pick what you eat
Courtesy of Model Meals Instagram

Model Meals
Get healthy meals that are organic, local, whole30 and paleo delivered to your doorstep. If you're hesitant about these buzzwords or scared you might be ordering a month's worth of cardboard-tasting food, know that its food is chef-driven, changes weekly and is tasty. A week's menu can include anything from Mediterranean lamb skewers with baba ghanoush, market vegetables and house tzatziki to wild coho salmon served with Brussels caesar salad. 201 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana, (949) 610-0869; modelmeals.com.

Delicious combinations
Delicious combinations
William Vo

Green Tomato Grill
Focused on delivering affordable, seasonal dishes, Green Tomato Grill has created a menu centered on fresh ingredients and lots of vegetables. Enjoy plates such as grilled soyrizo sweet potato hash, barbecue pulled pork melt using Creekstone Farms pork and the Thai tofu wrap (crispy tofu tossed with carrots, bell peppers, edamame and mixed greens in a coconut-peanut sauce). Stay tuned for the grand opening of its third restaurant next spring! 796 N. Brea Blvd., Brea, (714) 987-3766; 1419 N. Tustin St., Orange, (714) 532-1220; www.greentomatogrill.com.

 
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >